Sad news coming out of New Westminster this week, as the owner of Coming Home Coffee House has announced the cafe’s imminent closure.

Known affectionately as “Le Grandma,” Guy shared on the business’ Instagram account that this Sunday, September 18 would be the cafe’s last day.

In a farewell video shared yesterday, Grandma shared that this would be the last week of “Coming Home as you know it, in this space of chaos and goodness and greatness.”

As a result of the closure, they’re hoping to sell off all of the cafe’s kitchenware, including the old stove, cups, salt and pepper shakers, and any remaining food items, like the house-made mac and cheese.

Grandma reassured their followers that this wouldn’t be the end of Coming Home, but that the new landlords opted not to renew the lease for the cafe.

“It seems the new owners don’t like Grandma so Grandma doesn’t play that game so buh bye bullies,” the caption on the Instagram post said.

“This gay queen is gonna go and take grandma with him for beauty and goodness – ‘cus ain’t no millionaire gonna take me down!” Grandma says in the video.

The cafe has become known as a queer community hub and will be dearly missed.

Stop by this weekend for some eggs Benedict, to shop from the cafe’s decor, and to say goodbye.