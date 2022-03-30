We’ve got news of another unfortunate closure to report. Local restaurant mini-chain Red Burrito has closed its North Vancouver location.

The 1455 Lonsdale Avenue business wrapped up its final day of operations earlier this week after 16 years of business.

Red Burrito management shared a message explaining the permanent closure to customers, citing rising costs of running the business and a steep lease increase as the reasons behind the decision.

“As a small business, who struggled a lot in the last two years, it was the reasonable choice for us not to renew our Lease with more than 15% increase,” read the post.

Red Burrito thanked all of its customers who had supported the North Vancouver location over the years.

The brand first opened its doors in January 2006 in Vancouver’s Italian District at Commercial Drive and E 1st.

It currently operates a handful of Vancouver locations, and a new outpost on Alberni Street is coming soon.