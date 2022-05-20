FoodRestaurant Closings

Rocky Mountain Flatbread announces it will close Kitsilano location

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
May 20 2022, 11:21 pm


Rocky Mountain Flatbread has announced it will be closing its Kitsilano location next week.

The BC and Alberta-based chain — known for its hand-crafted flatbread pizzas, which it also sells frozen versions of in some select grocery stores in Western Canada — shared the news in a press release on Friday, May 20.

The restaurant has been in its Kitsilano location at 1876 West 1st Avenue for the last 16 years, but has decided it’s time to close the doors on this chapter in order to free up time and resources to better focus its efforts on community outreach programs.

Rocky Mountain Flatbread owners Suzanne and Dominic Fielden say they plan to “further pursue opportunities and interests in community food security such as Suzanne’s EarthBites school garden program and Chef Oliver’s hydroponic farming.”

It will also be running a fundraiser for its non-profit program called EarthBites, which supports the management of school gardening programs.

An integral part of Rocky Mountain’s business model is to “provide sustainably produced, local food that connects the farm, family and community.”

The restaurant also often hosts special events for the community, like its kids pizza-making nights.

The last day of business for the Kitsilano location will be Sunday, May 29.

Rocky Mountain Flatbread’s Main Street location at 4186 Main Street will remain open.

