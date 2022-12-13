Coming Soon: 53 Vancouver restaurant openings to be excited about
We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.
There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are some new restaurants in and around Vancouver to try soon or down the line.
Cactus Club Cafe Coquitlam Centre
Cactus Club’s newest Metro Vancouver location is set to open at Coquitlam Centre in the New Year, and we have a sneak peek of what you can expect from the restaurant.
This new 10,000-square-foot space is the company’s 31st restaurant location. It can seat over 335 guests and also boasts a lounge, dining room, and an all-season enclosed patio.
Chancho (moving locations)
View this post on Instagram
One of Vancouver’s best spots for delicious Latin grub is moving to another neighbourhood. Chancho Tortilleria will soon be setting up shop on Commercial Drive.
This eatery has been operating in Yaletown since 2017. It opened at 1206 Seymour Street before moving around the corner to its current 560 Davie Steet address a few years later. Now, it’s heading to 2096 Commercial Drive, where it will launch early next year.
Address: 2096 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Heritage Lonsdale Quay Market
View this post on Instagram
One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for casual Asian comfort food is expanding. Heritage Asian Eatery revealed it will be opening in North Vancouver’s reimagined Lonsdale Quay Market.
This will be the third location for the concept, which currently operates restaurants on West Pender Street and West Broadway. Set to open next spring, Heritage will be among a slew of vendors operating in the renovated food hall.
The Dolar Shop – Burnaby
View this post on Instagram
The Dolar Shop – which currently operates at 2-6078 Silver Drive in Burnaby and at 5300 No. 3 Road in Richmond – has shared that a new spot is in the works.
The chain revealed in a job posting shared on its Canada-specific Instagram page that the new location will be at 4361 Kingsway – remarkably close to the Silver Drive spot.
Address: 4361 Kingsway, Burnaby
Bagheera
View this post on Instagram
Not unlike the launch of its acclaimed sister spot, Prohibition-era and Shanghai-inspired cocktail bar Laowai, Bagheera will remain address-less for the time being to conjure up that good old-fashioned curiosity.
Bagheera is slated to open on December 13. This space will not accept reservations, and patrons will be welcomed on a first-come, first-seated basis.
For more information on how to find and snag a seat inside this concept, follow its social channels.
Ba Le Deli & Bakery
View this post on Instagram
According to the business’s website, a third Vancouver location is in the works, this time at Rupert and 22nd.
Ba Le Deli & Bakery has a huge variety of sandwich options, from classic cold cuts to lemongrass chicken to Vietnamese sausage. The casual joint also has quite a big menu for vegetarian and vegan options, with vegan “beef” steak, tofu bologna, and a plant-based spicy “chicken” option, to name a few.
Address: Rupert and 22nd, Vancouver
Sweet Revenge Cafe & Bakery
View this post on Instagram
The sister restaurant to Fort Langley’s Maria’s Gelato, known for its decadent vegan donuts and gelato, Sweet Revenge Bakery & Café is opening at 6-19567 64th Avenue in Surrey.
Patrons can expect vegan donuts, seasonal drinks and sweets, as well as croissants and cookies. The bakery is slated to officially open on Saturday, December 17 at 9 am.
Address: 6-19567 64th Avenue, Surrey
Potato Corner – Richmond
View this post on Instagram
Potato Corner, a Filipino chain focusing on fries done several ways, is set to open up its third BC location in Richmond’s Aberdeen Centre soon.
The brand is slowly taking over the space at unit 3090 inside the Aberdeen foot court – the former location of a Liang Crispy Roll, which originally opened in the space in the spring of 2021. Aberdeen Centre is located at 4151 Hazelbridge Way.
Address: (Aberdeen Centre food court) Unit 3090 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond
Daigyo
View this post on Instagram
Known for its matcha sourced straight from Japan, Daigyo currently has one location in North York, Ontario, but is finally bringing the brand to the streets of Vancouver.
The first Daigyo location will be at 1725 Robson Street, the former location of Yi Fang Taiwan Fruit Tea.
Address: 1725 Robson Street, Vancouver
Hynes’ Irish Bar + Kitchen
View this post on Instagram
Vancouver’s newest Irish pub is gearing up to open its doors soon: Hynes’ Irish Bar + Kitchen.
The new Kitsilano watering hole is located at 3468 West Broadway. It has set up shop in the former address of Sencha Tea Shop, which was known for its glow-in-the-dark Insta-worthy drinks.
Address: 3468 West Broadway, Vancouver
Big Way Hot Pot (multiple locations)
View this post on Instagram
This brand has shared with Dished that it plans to open two more locations next year: one in Richmond and another in downtown Vancouver.
While Big Way has yet to share an exact address for the Richmond location, work is currently underway for the new spot and we’re told to anticipate a March 2023 opening. As for the downtown Vancouver spot, a location has yet to be confirmed, so we may have to wait a little longer before we’ll be able to enjoy Big Way’s hot pot close to home.
Address: Richmond
Address: Downtown Vancouver
Popeyes (multiple locations)
While no exact opening times have been shared for these Vancouver spots, Popeyes shared that another new location in West Vancouver would be opening as soon as next month.
That restaurant will be in Park Royal at Unit 833 879 Park Royal N, to be exact.
In addition to all those, we have previously reported that Burnaby will be getting a new eatery in Metropolis at Metrotown as well.
Looks like soon, no matter where you reside in and around Vancouver, a Popeyes location is sure to be nearby.
Address: 4413 Main Street, Vancouver
Address: Park Royal — Unit 833 879 Park Royal N, West Vancouver
Address: Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby
Ryoshi Market
View this post on Instagram
Richmond’s Steveston neighbourhood is about to get a brand new spot for Japanese groceries and goods.
The Japanese grocery store hasn’t shared much about what we can expect from the shop, but we can’t wait to peruse its shelves for some home cooking inspiration.
Address: 110-3531 Bayview Street, Richmond
Wicked Café – West Point Grey
View this post on Instagram
Wicked Café, the West 7th Avenue coffee shop known for its house-roasted beans and creative treats, has shared the news that a second location is in the works.
The second Wicked location will be on Dunbar Street, and the café tells Dished that it’s aiming for a December opening.
Address: Dunbar Street (exact address TBA)
Petpls Café & Supply
View this post on Instagram
Petpls will be a café and pet supply store, and while the business has yet to share much on what we can expect, we’re assuming it’ll follow the model of other cat cafés, where patrons are able to enjoy beverages and food while spending time with some furry companions.
Petpls has not shared an opening date yet, so stay tuned for more details on this spot as they’re revealed.
Address: 65-6386 No.3 Road, Richmond
Marugame Udon
View this post on Instagram
We’re excited to share that Marugame will be opening its first-ever Canadian location in Vancouver at 111 Dunsmuir Street, the brand tells Dished.
That address is located just steps away from the Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain Station. Marugame wasn’t able to share a tentative opening date with Dished, but as always, we’ll keep you posted as soon as we get the details.
Address: 111 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Pür & Simple
View this post on Instagram
Pür & Simple operates three other locations in the province, including one in Port Coquitlam and one in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, as well as dozens of others across the country.
Address: Station Square Metrotown – 6069 McKay Avenue, Burnaby
Burger Crush
View this post on Instagram
Vancouver, it’s time to get hungry, as this new spot specializing in beefy handhelds, fries, and milkshakes is opening soon.
Address: 755 Nelson Street, Vancouver
The Halal Guys
View this post on Instagram
The Halal Guys is known for its “authentic American Halal food” with menu items like platters and sandwiches stuffed with chicken, gyro, and falafel, all served with the iconic white sauce.
Address: 570 Robson Street, Vancouver
Rockit Coffee Co.
Listen up, coffee lovers! A “new coffee experience” called Rockit Coffee Co. is set to open in Whistler later this month.
Address: 227-2063 Lake Placid Road, Whistler
Banana Leaf – Surrey
View this post on Instagram
Residents of South Surrey are in for a treat this month, as a new spot for Malaysian eats is set to open. Vancouver’s own Banana Leaf is opening its fifth location, this time at Surrey’s South Point Exchange.
Address: 450-3099 152nd Street, Surrey
Archr Coffee + Bakery
View this post on Instagram
Archr will have a selection of high-quality, comforting treats like cookies with toasted pecans and butterscotch, banana bread, and double chocolate peanut butter cookies. We can’t wait to cozy up in this space early next year.
Address: A150 20161 86th Avenue, Langley
Zubu Downtown
Ramen lovers, listen up! We’ve got a new spot for slurps opening in Vancouver early next year: Zubu Downtown.
Address: 869 Hornby Street, Vancouver
It’s Okay
View this post on Instagram
It’s Okay will be setting up shop at 2481 East Hastings Street – the former location of Bad Apple and, before that, What’s Up? Hot Dog.
Address: 2481 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Pourquoi Pas
View this post on Instagram
Pourquoi Pas, a patisserie and cafe offering “French-inspired pastries,” has plans to open its very first brick-and-mortar space, with construction currently underway.
Address: Coquitlam
Konz Pizza
View this post on Instagram
This spot makes pizzas in cone form as well as pressed and flat formats. It also offers pasta, mac and cheese, poutine, and salad. There are also milkshakes and ice cream up for order at most locations.
Address: 102 – 18811 72nd Avenue, Surrey
Address: 110 – 14818 60th Avenue, Surrey
WELA – Downtown Vancouver
View this post on Instagram
Patrons can expect dishes like the Roasted Cauliflower Curry Bowl, the Shroomami, and the Bangkok Wrap, or create their own bowl based on WELA’s large ingredient offerings.
Address: 980 Howe Street, Vancouver
Mr. Sushi – Vancouver
View this post on Instagram
Mr. Sushi has been serving North Vancouver since the ’90s, with its most recent location in Lonsdale having opened in late 2021, but the brand is now set to open a new address right on the corner of one of Vancouver’s busiest junctions.
Address: 176 E 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Captain’s Oven Pizza – Langley
View this post on Instagram
The pizzeria recently shared on its Instagram page that a new location is in the works at Willowbrook Shopping Centre, but didn’t provide an expected opening date yet.
Address: Willowbrook Shopping Centre (exact address TBA)
Steve’s Poké Bar – Yaletown
View this post on Instagram
The newest Vancouver neighbourhood to gain a Steve’s Poké Bar franchise is Yaletown, where the new location will be at Pacific Boulevard and Davie Street.
Address: Pacific Boulevard and Davie Street
Forêt Noire Café
The brand has yet to set an opening date for the Robson Street location, but work is currently underway to transform the space into the modern patisserie that Vancouverites have come to love.
Address: 1126 Robson Street, Vancouver
Beaucoup Bakery Downtown
The original Fir Street spot opened a decade ago and is run by brother-sister duo Betty and Jacky Hung, who announced that they are opening a second location this fall in downtown Vancouver. The second Beaucoup will live inside the St. Regis Hotel on Dunsmuir Street.
Address: St. Regis Hotel, Vancouver
Bella Gelateria
View this post on Instagram
In Vancouver, Bella will be setting up shop in a large space located at 625 Howe Street downtown. As for Burnaby, The Amazing Brentwood will be home to the brand’s second location in that city.
Address: 625 Howe Street, Vancouver
Address: The Amazing Brentwood — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Vancouver’s Chinatown is soon to be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant. Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.
Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver
Antise Vancouver Pastry Lab
View this post on Instagram
Antise Vancouver Pastry Lab will be the brick-and-mortar space for Italy-born chef Emiddio Isernia, who has been running Antise as a fresh-to-order, online-only endeavour in Vancouver for a few years.
Address: 360 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Hello Nori – Park Royal
It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now, the brand is updating us on its second location. Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore.
Big Star Sandwich Co. – UBC
View this post on Instagram
Big Star Sandwich Co., which started with its first location in New Westminster in 2013, has just announced it will be opening a location out at UBC later this year.
Address: TBA (at Wesbrook Village)
Sushi Mahana
View this post on Instagram
The calibre of sushi in North Vancouver is about to be raised significantly. Sushi Mahana, an omakase-style restaurant, is set to open at 111-175 West 3rd Street in North Van, just a few blocks from the Lonsdale Quay.
Address: 111-175 West 3rd Street, North Vancouver
Old Yale Brewing Abbotsford
The Chilliwack-based brewery and tasting room has shared that it’s planning on opening a 220-seat craft brewery and kitchen in downtown Abbotsford.
Address: Downtown Abbotsford
Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly — YVR Airport
View this post on Instagram
The restaurant confirmed to Dished Vancouver that it’s planning to open a new outpost at YVR Airport.
Address: YVR Airport (International Departures beside a Starbucks, after duty-free)
Courtside Bar
A new bar is set to open up on the corner of Main Street and Broadway in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood and its main thing is basketball.
Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver
The Herrick
View this post on Instagram
Moving into the former spot of Prohibition is The Herrick, a new cocktail club slash bar that promises to offer a “distinct experience.”
Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Dolce Amore
View this post on Instagram
Dolce Amore, also known as The Gelato Mafia, is gearing up to open a second location in North Vancouver. The original shop is located on Vancouver’s Commercial Drive and prides itself on being open until 11 pm – later than most dessert shops in the city.
Address: 113 2nd Street West, North Vancouver
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba — River District
View this post on Instagram
Hot on the heels of its second Burnaby restaurant opening, Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba has revealed yet another Vancouver location is in the works.
Address: 8591 River District Crossing, Vancouver
FDL Cafe
View this post on Instagram
FDL Cafe – also known as FiorDiLatte Cafe – which has its original outpost in the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood, is set to open a second location.
Address: 1858 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Pelicana Chicken (Multiple Locations)
View this post on Instagram
Pelicana Chicken opened its first BC location in Burnaby last fall, and the brand has plans for more outposts. The chain’s premium Korean fried chicken got foodies excited, so this announcement will surely be a buzzworthy follow-up.
Address: 206-2748 Lougheed Highway, Port Coquitlam
Address: #102-16016 Fraser Highway, Surrey
Catch 122 – Lower Lonsdale
View this post on Instagram
Catch 122’s branding on the new space says its new outpost is going to offer brunch, pastries, coffee, and dinner service… so basically all our favourite things.
Address: TBA
Thierry – West Vancouver
View this post on Instagram
One of Vancouver’s favourite dessert spots will officially be opening a new location. Thierry, a much-loved chocolaterie, pâtisserie, and cafe, has confirmed a third West Vancouver outpost is in the works.
Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver
Earls – The Amazing Brentwood
It looks like folks living around The Amazing Brentwood are going to get yet another addition to the new shopping centre’s food offerings: Earls Kitchen + Bar is officially opening at the mall.
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Pablo Cheese Tart – Vancouver
View this post on Instagram
Pablo Cheese Tart Vancouver is slated to open at 511 W Broadway. The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes.
Address: 511 W Broadway, Vancouver
Jollibee (Multiple Locations)
Jollibee has two new locations slated to open in Metro Vancouver. Opening dates are yet to be announced at this point.
Address: Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre complex, Surrey
Address: 9900 King George, Surrey
Four Winds Southlands
One of BC’s most celebrated craft breweries has something big in the works. Four Winds Brewing Co will be opening a new shop, restaurant, and destination patio in the Lower Mainland, Dished is told.
Address: 6313 Market Avenue, Delta
With files from Daryn Wright