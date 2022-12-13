Coming Soon: 53 Vancouver restaurant openings to be excited about

We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new restaurants in and around Vancouver to try soon or down the line.

Cactus Club’s newest Metro Vancouver location is set to open at Coquitlam Centre in the New Year, and we have a sneak peek of what you can expect from the restaurant.

This new 10,000-square-foot space is the company’s 31st restaurant location. It can seat over 335 guests and also boasts a lounge, dining room, and an all-season enclosed patio.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carnitas | Tortillas (@chanchotortilleria)

One of Vancouver’s best spots for delicious Latin grub is moving to another neighbourhood. Chancho Tortilleria will soon be setting up shop on Commercial Drive.

This eatery has been operating in Yaletown since 2017. It opened at 1206 Seymour Street before moving around the corner to its current 560 Davie Steet address a few years later. Now, it’s heading to 2096 Commercial Drive, where it will launch early next year.

Address: 2096 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Asian Eatery (@eatheritage)

One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for casual Asian comfort food is expanding. Heritage Asian Eatery revealed it will be opening in North Vancouver’s reimagined Lonsdale Quay Market.

This will be the third location for the concept, which currently operates restaurants on West Pender Street and West Broadway. Set to open next spring, Heritage will be among a slew of vendors operating in the renovated food hall.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @thedolarshopcanada

The Dolar Shop – which currently operates at 2-6078 Silver Drive in Burnaby and at 5300 No. 3 Road in Richmond – has shared that a new spot is in the works.

The chain revealed in a job posting shared on its Canada-specific Instagram page that the new location will be at 4361 Kingsway – remarkably close to the Silver Drive spot.

Address: 4361 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Not unlike the launch of its acclaimed sister spot, Prohibition-era and Shanghai-inspired cocktail bar Laowai, Bagheera will remain address-less for the time being to conjure up that good old-fashioned curiosity.

Bagheera is slated to open on December 13. This space will not accept reservations, and patrons will be welcomed on a first-come, first-seated basis.

For more information on how to find and snag a seat inside this concept, follow its social channels.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balevancity (@balevancity)

According to the business’s website, a third Vancouver location is in the works, this time at Rupert and 22nd.

Ba Le Deli & Bakery has a huge variety of sandwich options, from classic cold cuts to lemongrass chicken to Vietnamese sausage. The casual joint also has quite a big menu for vegetarian and vegan options, with vegan “beef” steak, tofu bologna, and a plant-based spicy “chicken” option, to name a few.

Address: Rupert and 22nd, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Revenge Bakery & Cafe (@sweetrevenge_bakery)

The sister restaurant to Fort Langley’s Maria’s Gelato, known for its decadent vegan donuts and gelato, Sweet Revenge Bakery & Café is opening at 6-19567 64th Avenue in Surrey.

Patrons can expect vegan donuts, seasonal drinks and sweets, as well as croissants and cookies. The bakery is slated to officially open on Saturday, December 17 at 9 am.

Address: 6-19567 64th Avenue, Surrey

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Potato Corner British Columbia (@potatocornerbc)

Potato Corner, a Filipino chain focusing on fries done several ways, is set to open up its third BC location in Richmond’s Aberdeen Centre soon.

The brand is slowly taking over the space at unit 3090 inside the Aberdeen foot court – the former location of a Liang Crispy Roll, which originally opened in the space in the spring of 2021. Aberdeen Centre is located at 4151 Hazelbridge Way.

Address: (Aberdeen Centre food court) Unit 3090 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daigyo (@daigyo_canada)

Known for its matcha sourced straight from Japan, Daigyo currently has one location in North York, Ontario, but is finally bringing the brand to the streets of Vancouver.

The first Daigyo location will be at 1725 Robson Street, the former location of Yi Fang Taiwan Fruit Tea.

Address: 1725 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hynes’ Irish Pub (@hynesirishpub)

Vancouver’s newest Irish pub is gearing up to open its doors soon: Hynes’ Irish Bar + Kitchen.

The new Kitsilano watering hole is located at 3468 West Broadway. It has set up shop in the former address of Sencha Tea Shop, which was known for its glow-in-the-dark Insta-worthy drinks.

Address: 3468 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

This brand has shared with Dished that it plans to open two more locations next year: one in Richmond and another in downtown Vancouver.

While Big Way has yet to share an exact address for the Richmond location, work is currently underway for the new spot and we’re told to anticipate a March 2023 opening. As for the downtown Vancouver spot, a location has yet to be confirmed, so we may have to wait a little longer before we’ll be able to enjoy Big Way’s hot pot close to home.

Address: Richmond

Address: Downtown Vancouver

Instagram

While no exact opening times have been shared for these Vancouver spots, Popeyes shared that another new location in West Vancouver would be opening as soon as next month.

That restaurant will be in Park Royal at Unit 833 879 Park Royal N, to be exact.

In addition to all those, we have previously reported that Burnaby will be getting a new eatery in Metropolis at Metrotown as well.

Looks like soon, no matter where you reside in and around Vancouver, a Popeyes location is sure to be nearby.

Address: 4413 Main Street, Vancouver

Address: Park Royal — Unit 833 879 Park Royal N, West Vancouver

Address: Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 丸亀製麺【公式】| ここのうどんは、生きている。 (@marugame_)

We’re excited to share that Marugame will be opening its first-ever Canadian location in Vancouver at 111 Dunsmuir Street, the brand tells Dished.

That address is located just steps away from the Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain Station. Marugame wasn’t able to share a tentative opening date with Dished, but as always, we’ll keep you posted as soon as we get the details.

Address: 111 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pür&Simple (@pursimpleca)

Pür & Simple operates three other locations in the province, including one in Port Coquitlam and one in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, as well as dozens of others across the country.

Address: Station Square Metrotown – 6069 McKay Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger Crush (@_burgercrush)

Vancouver, it’s time to get hungry, as this new spot specializing in beefy handhelds, fries, and milkshakes is opening soon.

Address: 755 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Halal Guys – Vancouver (@thehalalguysvancouver)

The Halal Guys is known for its “authentic American Halal food” with menu items like platters and sandwiches stuffed with chicken, gyro, and falafel, all served with the iconic white sauce.

Address: 570 Robson Street, Vancouver

Listen up, coffee lovers! A “new coffee experience” called Rockit Coffee Co. is set to open in Whistler later this month.

Address: 227-2063 Lake Placid Road, Whistler

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banana Leaf (@bananaleafvan)

Residents of South Surrey are in for a treat this month, as a new spot for Malaysian eats is set to open. Vancouver’s own Banana Leaf is opening its fifth location, this time at Surrey’s South Point Exchange.

Address: 450-3099 152nd Street, Surrey

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archr Coffee + Bakery (@archrcoffee)

Archr will have a selection of high-quality, comforting treats like cookies with toasted pecans and butterscotch, banana bread, and double chocolate peanut butter cookies. We can’t wait to cozy up in this space early next year.

Address: A150 20161 86th Avenue, Langley

Instagram

Zubu Downtown Ramen lovers, listen up! We’ve got a new spot for slurps opening in Vancouver early next year: Zubu Downtown. Address: 869 Hornby Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by It’s Okay (@itsokaybar)

It’s Okay will be setting up shop at 2481 East Hastings Street – the former location of Bad Apple and, before that, What’s Up? Hot Dog.

Address: 2481 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pourquoi Pas (@pourquoipas.patisserie)

Pourquoi Pas, a patisserie and cafe offering “French-inspired pastries,” has plans to open its very first brick-and-mortar space, with construction currently underway.

Address: Coquitlam

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konz Pizza To (@konzpizza_toronto)

This spot makes pizzas in cone form as well as pressed and flat formats. It also offers pasta, mac and cheese, poutine, and salad. There are also milkshakes and ice cream up for order at most locations.

Address: 102 – 18811 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Address: 110 – 14818 60th Avenue, Surrey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WELA (@wela.eatwell)

Patrons can expect dishes like the Roasted Cauliflower Curry Bowl, the Shroomami, and the Bangkok Wrap, or create their own bowl based on WELA’s large ingredient offerings.

Address: 980 Howe Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Sushi Canada 🍱 (@mr.sushi.canada)

Mr. Sushi has been serving North Vancouver since the ’90s, with its most recent location in Lonsdale having opened in late 2021, but the brand is now set to open a new address right on the corner of one of Vancouver’s busiest junctions.

Address: 176 E 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Captain’s Oven Pizza (@captainsovenpizza)

The pizzeria recently shared on its Instagram page that a new location is in the works at Willowbrook Shopping Centre, but didn’t provide an expected opening date yet.

Address: Willowbrook Shopping Centre (exact address TBA)

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve’s Poké Bar® (@stevespokebar)

The newest Vancouver neighbourhood to gain a Steve’s Poké Bar franchise is Yaletown, where the new location will be at Pacific Boulevard and Davie Street.

Address: Pacific Boulevard and Davie Street

Instagram

The brand has yet to set an opening date for the Robson Street location, but work is currently underway to transform the space into the modern patisserie that Vancouverites have come to love.

Address: 1126 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The original Fir Street spot opened a decade ago and is run by brother-sister duo Betty and Jacky Hung, who announced that they are opening a second location this fall in downtown Vancouver. The second Beaucoup will live inside the St. Regis Hotel on Dunsmuir Street.

Address: St. Regis Hotel, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Gelateria (@bellagelateria)

In Vancouver, Bella will be setting up shop in a large space located at 625 Howe Street downtown. As for Burnaby, The Amazing Brentwood will be home to the brand’s second location in that city.

Address: 625 Howe Street, Vancouver

Address: The Amazing Brentwood — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAAN SAAN Cafe (@saansaancafe)

Vancouver’s Chinatown is soon to be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant. Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.

Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antise Vancouver (@antisevancouver)

Antise Vancouver Pastry Lab will be the brick-and-mortar space for Italy-born chef Emiddio Isernia, who has been running Antise as a fresh-to-order, online-only endeavour in Vancouver for a few years.

Address: 360 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Instagram

It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now, the brand is updating us on its second location. Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Star Sandwich Co. (@bigstarsandwich)

Big Star Sandwich Co., which started with its first location in New Westminster in 2013, has just announced it will be opening a location out at UBC later this year.

Address: TBA (at Wesbrook Village)

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIROSHI HOSHIKO (@chefhiroshi)

The calibre of sushi in North Vancouver is about to be raised significantly. Sushi Mahana, an omakase-style restaurant, is set to open at 111-175 West 3rd Street in North Van, just a few blocks from the Lonsdale Quay.

Address: 111-175 West 3rd Street, North Vancouver

Instagram

The Chilliwack-based brewery and tasting room has shared that it’s planning on opening a 220-seat craft brewery and kitchen in downtown Abbotsford.

Address: Downtown Abbotsford

Instagram

Four Winds Southlands One of BC’s most celebrated craft breweries has something big in the works. Four Winds Brewing Co will be opening a new shop, restaurant, and destination patio in the Lower Mainland, Dished is told. Address: 6313 Market Avenue, Delta