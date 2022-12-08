A longstanding Vancouver eatery has announced it’s closing its doors this month: Martini’s Restaurant.

The 151 West Broadway destination has been in business for 52 years.

Known for its come-as-you-are, welcoming atmosphere and menu of comfort eats and drinks, Martini’s first opened its doors back in 1970.

Folks will have until December 22, 2022, to pop into the neighbourhood gem.

The restaurant shared a heartfelt message thanking patrons, saying it has “truly been an honour to welcome you over the years.”

Martini’s Restaurant

Address: 151 Broadway W, Vancouver

Phone: 604-873-0021