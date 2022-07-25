If you’ve ever been on Victoria Drive and noticed the oddly chalet-themed, Alpine-looking building on the corner of 33rd Avenue, then you’ve seen Deutsches Haus, the restaurant housed inside the Vancouver Alpen Club.

An iconic East Vancouver German restaurant and event destination, Deutsches Haus has been in the same building since 1950, while the Vancouver Alpen Club itself has been around since 1935.

Marking a huge milestone in the restaurant and club’s history, Deutsches Haus announced its closure over the weekend as it prepares for the building’s redevelopment.

The new building will be six-storeys tall and will still be at its same address at 4875 Victoria Drive, but the new space won’t be finished until 2025.

The new building’s modern design will be quite a departure from the original space, whose current interiors echo the chalet aesthetic of the exterior.

In the Club’s announcement, shared on both its Instagram page and website, it noted that this is only a temporary goodbye to the restaurant, which served traditional German fare like spatzle, schnitzel, sausage platters, and currywurst.

“It gives us great joy to announce a rebirth in 2025 that will continue all the traditions and culture of the past 85 years,” it shared.

“Thank you everyone for making us such an institution in Vancouver and all your support over the years, we will miss you but look forward to seeing you in our new home at the same location.”

The club recently served as the host space for the Neverland: An Immersive Peter Pan Inspired Bar experience

The Deutsches Haus restaurant’s last day of service was this past Sunday, July 24, so you’ll have to wait a few years to once again indulge in its beloved German cuisine.