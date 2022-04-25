Richmond residents are probably familiar with Specialty Chicken and Wonton House, the Hong Kong-style eatery known for its Cantonese dishes.

The restaurant, which has been serving diners for the last 25 years, just announced it would be closing for good at the end of this month.

“It is with bittersweet emotion that we are informing you that our restaurant will be permanently closing our doors after twenty-five years of service,” the restaurant shared on its Facebook page.

According to the post, the closure is happening because the owner of the establishment is retiring.

“We are grateful for the many relationships established and memories created; this House has had the honor of hosting many of our own family gatherings and celebrations as well as yours.”

The restaurant, located at 8100 Ackroyd Road, has been a go-to spot for the community looking for dishes like its signature soy sauce chicken and Hainan-style chicken.

Its last day of service will be Thursday, April 28.