The time has come, Vancouver, The Rise Eatery’s last week of service in South Granville, is here.

Last month, the global fusion restaurant announced it chose not to renew its lease due to increasing rent and operation costs in general.

“It has simply become unaffordable for our small business,” the establishment shared in a recent Instagram post.

The 3121 Granville Street spot first opened back in 2017.

Owners are actively looking to relocate to a “more sustainable location,” so hopefully, fans of this concept won’t have to wait too long to reunite with the flavourful eats served up here.

You can find The Rise open Tuesday to Friday from 3 pm to late, and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to late. Its last service will be on March 13, 2022.