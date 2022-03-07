FoodFood NewsRestaurant Closings

The Rise Eatery to offer last service in South Granville this weekend

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Mar 7 2022, 9:20 pm
The Rise Eatery to offer last service in South Granville this weekend
@theriseeatery/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Koerner's Pub

Mexican, Pubs and Breweries

Koerner's Pub
Deep Cove Brewing

Pubs and Breweries, Alcohol

Deep Cove Brewing
Pür & Simple

Burgers, Alcohol

Pür & Simple
Central City Taphouse & Kitchen

Steakhouse, Pubs and Breweries

Central City Taphouse & Kitchen
Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar

Seafood, Cocktails

Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar
33 Acres Brewing Company

Cafes, Pubs and Breweries

33 Acres Brewing Company

The time has come, Vancouver, The Rise Eatery’s last week of service in South Granville, is here.

Last month, the global fusion restaurant announced it chose not to renew its lease due to increasing rent and operation costs in general.

“It has simply become unaffordable for our small business,” the establishment shared in a recent Instagram post. 

The 3121 Granville Street spot first opened back in 2017.

Owners are actively looking to relocate to a “more sustainable location,” so hopefully, fans of this concept won’t have to wait too long to reunite with the flavourful eats served up here. 

You can find The Rise open Tuesday to Friday from 3 pm to late, and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to late. Its last service will be on March 13, 2022.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT