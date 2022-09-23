The Keefer Yard, a beloved Vancouver public space that offered an open-air bar and outdoor mini golf during the pandemic, is being forced to close.

The Keefer Yard announced the news in an unfortunate Instagram post set to the tune of “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M.

Before making the announcement that they’ve been forced to close, the owners of the open-air bar and restaurant say they were trying to work with the City of Vancouver to make the Keefer Yard a permanent destination in the city.

“It breaks our hearts to say we were unsuccessful in landing the permit we needed to keep our doors open.”

The space was designed to be a destination where friends could safely visit others “during a dizzying time.”

“It helped The Keefer Bar stay alive when indoor dining centres were forced to close.”

One of #ChinatownYVR's greatest recent additions, The Keefer Yard with its open-air bar & mini-golf course, is being forced to close. The reason? Permit issues. All the while, election candidates are talking about fixing permitting. #vanpoli #vanre 1/2https://t.co/S3GYBesnoA — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) September 24, 2022

With the forced closure of The Keefer Yard due to permitting, I guess the Keefer Bar building is better surrounded by vacant lots on both sides. This is so great for #ChinatownYVR. So great. #vanpoli #vanrehttps://t.co/S3GYBesnoA pic.twitter.com/TF1tduDzLF — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) September 24, 2022

In the Instagram post, Keefer Yard outlines how it was helping the community, like bringing in artists to paint murals on the walls or introducing mini-putt with proceeds going to local charities.

“We thank all of you for standing by us through the thick of it. It’s been a tough couple of years, but seeing the happiness The Yard brought you all made our days much brighter. Thank you for trusting us with your birthdays, anniversaries, and all other important celebrations.”

Thankfully, the Keefer Bar will remain open.