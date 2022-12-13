We’re always sad to see another Vancouver establishment close its doors for good, but it’s an especially heartbreaking moment when it happened to offer something unique in the city.

Fairy Cakes, an organic bakery in Vancouver, officially closed its doors in mid-October.

The bakeshop specialized in sweets that catered to those with dietary restrictions, offering a selection of cakes and other goodies that were free of dairy, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, and gluten.

The business shared the news of its impending closure back in September with a heartfelt farewell to its devoted customers.

“Thank you all for making the last 10+ years so amazing!!” Fairy Cakes shared at the time.

The bakery’s closure has been a blow to the many folks who enjoyed its accessible and delicious treats – something that can be hard to find for those with strict dietary needs.

“Fairy Cakes is a core memory for me when I first learned about and became vegan so many years ago,” one commenter shared on the bakery’s final Instagram post.

Others noted that Fairy Cakes offered some of the best vegan sweets around, that the “Rootbeer icing was a revelation,” and that “an outstanding good vegan yellow cake is rare.”

Fairy Cakes was located at 3586 Fraser Street.