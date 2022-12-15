Closed and closing soon: 10 Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

No matter how great the Kerrisdale dining scene happens to be, closures are still going to happen – breaking our hearts along the way.

The latest spot to shutter is LXY Hunan Fusion, a Hunan-style Chinese restaurant.

The 2106 W 41st Avenue restaurant opened in June of 2021, but confirmed with Dished that it is “no longer in business.” The closure was effective as of mid-October.

Fairy Cakes, an organic bakery in Vancouver, officially closed its doors in mid-October.

The bakeshop specialized in sweets that catered to those with dietary restrictions, offering a selection of cakes and other goodies that were free of dairy, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, and gluten.

Closing Soon

A longstanding Vancouver eatery has announced it’s closing its doors this month: Martini’s Restaurant. The 151 West Broadway destination has been in business for 52 years.

Known for its come-as-you-are, welcoming atmosphere and menu of comfort eats and drinks, Martini’s first opened its doors back in 1970.

Folks will have until December 22, 2022, to pop into the neighbourhood gem.

In a call with Dished, a Denny’s employee confirmed that the location will have its last day on December 26.

This location, which is one of the oldest in operation, has long been a go-to spot for the community – which some even referred to as the only “good Denny’s” remaining in the city.

Replacing the Denny’s, as well as three other low-storey buildings and several other businesses, will be two towers with 573 rental homes.

Sad news for one beloved burger joint this week: Burnaby’s only Red Robin location has announced it will close at the end of this year.

The franchise announced the news on its location-specific Facebook page earlier this week.

“Regretfully, we must announce our location at 9628 Cameron Street will be closing by the end of this year. Thank you for your many years of support!” the note said.

Teaspoons Co., known for its locally milled microground tea and bubble tea kits, has been operating a brick-and-mortar space in Vancouver’s downtown at 1020 Howe Street for a few years.

The brand announced on its Instagram account that it will be closing its current space this month and instead moving its business to Burnaby’s The Heights neighbourhood.

The downtown location will have its last day on December 22.

A Kitsilano mainstay has announced it’s closing its doors: Terra Breads.

Located at 2380 W 4th Avenue, the longtime bakery and cafe is shutting down on December 31, 2022, after 30 years of serving the neighbourhood.

Terra Breads made the announcement last week, sharing that the decision was made amid “changing times” and its lease ending.

New Westminster’s Waffle House, which has been in the Metro Vancouver city in various locations over the years, has confirmed with Dished that it will be closing its current location due to “re-zoning.”

A date has yet to be set for the closure of the New West location, but its closing will certainly be felt by the community.

Fets Whisky Kitchen – which, over the years has changed names from Fettucini’s Café in 1986 to Fets Bar & Grill in 1996 and eventually to its current name in 2013 – will officially be closing at the end of this year.

What used to be Eight 1/1 Restaurant Lounge became Side Hustle Sandwiches, which has operated at the 151 East 8th Avenue address since May 2020.

The sandwich shop announced this week that it would be closing its doors for good early next year.

With files from Daryn Wright