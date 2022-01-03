We just finished our list of all the Vancouver bars and restaurants that closed in 2021, and sadly, it looks like it’s already time to start the 2022 roundup. Storm Crow Alehouse has announced it will be shutting down this month.

The 1619 W Broadway spot is known as a self-proclaimed “nerd bar” that offers games, whacky decor, and good vibes alongside food and drink.

The Alehouse is the sister spot to Storm Crow Tavern, which closed its doors on Commercial Drive in 2020 after 7+ years of operation.

Owners made the announcement on Monday afternoon, citing the pandemic and SkyTrain construction as the main challenges leading to the decision to close.

After explaining their reasoning and noting that 2021 had been “exceptionally brutal for restaurants,” the Storm Crow Alehouse team thanked everyone who supported the concept along the way.

The team also shared that in addition to remaining open for “a few days in January” they have created a silent auction where patrons can bid on unique memorabilia from the Alehouse, with the proceeds going to its staff.

The brand’s Toronto location, Storm Crow Manor, “survives to carry on the nerd-bar torch in Toronto,” the team wrote.

To read the entire statement from The Storm Crow team, head here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storm Crow Alehouse (@stormcrowalehouse)