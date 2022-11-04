Some sad news for foodies who frequent downtown Vancouver: Do Chay Yaletown will be offering its last service soon.

The much-loved veggie-focused Vietnamese restaurant first launched on Hamilton Street in 2020, just over a year after the original Do Chay on Kingsway opened its doors and delighted Vancouverites with its innovative vegan and vegetarian eats.

The second location for Do Chay in Yaletown replaced the owners’ previous concept in that space, House Special, which was opened by sister-brother duo Victoria and Patrick Do in 2016.

Now, after six years at this address, the family business is closing up shop in Yaletown to make way for another Vietnamese family to come in and create their own concept, Dished is told.

“This was not an easy decision, but one we had to make for our family-owned business, as we ourselves have expanded our family recently!” the Do Chay team says.

“Sleepless nights aside, we’re so grateful for the support we’ve received over the years. We will greatly miss this neighbourhood and all the connections we’ve made.”

While we will certainly miss this concept downtown, people can still find the Kingsway location serving up all the Do Chay favourites we know and love.

Do Chay Yaletown will offer its final service on Wednesday, November 9.

Do Chay — Yaletown

Address: 1269 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Instagram