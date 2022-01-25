FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
Jan 25 2022, 7:16 pm
Big Rock Vancouver Taproom & Restaurant has permanently closed.

The Canadian craft brewery posted a message on its social media channels stating that as of January 25, 2022, the taproom, restaurant, and beer shop have stopped operations.

This brief message was followed by a note thanking customers and staff for their support over the years.

The 310 W 4th Avenue Vancouver destination for beer and bites first opened in 2015.

Big Rock currently has other brewing operations and restaurants in Calgary and Toronto.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Rock Vancouver (@bigrockyvr)

Dished Vancouver has reached out to Big Rock to ask about the reason for the closure.

