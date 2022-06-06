It’s becoming increasingly difficult for businesses in the food service industry to stay afloat in Vancouver. Amidst rising costs and chronic staff shortages, closure announcements are an almost daily occurrence.

The latest establishment to share such news is Nancy Go Yaya.

The Singaporean eatery, which opened less than a year ago in September 2021, has announced it will be phasing out service over the next month.

In a note shared on the business’ Instagram page, the restaurant shared that this past weekend was its last for brunch service and that its evening service will only continue until July 3.

“Nancy Go Bye Bye…Sad to say, this weekend we will be serving our last brunch at the Nancy Go Yaya Eating House and as of July 3rd, our last dinner,” it shared on June 3.



“We have loved bringing a little Singaporean flavour to #ChinatownYVR but as a result of circumstances – opening during a pandemic, taking on take out and changing concept midstream, struggling with short staffing – we couldn’t quite capture the vibe we were after,” it went on.

Nancy Go Yaya’s brunch service included green kaya toast, teh tarik, nasi lemak, laksa, and other Singaporean kopitiam classics.



Kopitiam are traditional coffee shops found throughout Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, and Southern Thailand. Nancy Go Yaya stood out among the Vancouver food scene for its offerings of under represented Singaporean food.



For the remainder of June, it will be “slinging Singaporean inspired tropical cocktails and sharing small plates of meaty delights while we reminisce over the good times we’ve had together and conspire about what’s to come.”

The folks behind Nancy Go Yaya also run acclaimed restaurants Kissa Tanto and Bao Bei.

The announcement also noted that the team would be holding on to the space for now and that it will be available for “pop-up and party pitches.”

The very last day of evening service will be July 3.