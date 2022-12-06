A local tea purveyor has shared that it plans to close its downtown storefront just before the holidays.

Teaspoons Co., known for its locally milled microground tea and bubble tea kits, has been operating a brick-and-mortar space in Vancouver’s downtown at 1020 Howe Street for a few years.

The brand announced on its Instagram account that it will be closing its current space this month and instead moving its business to Burnaby’s The Heights neighbourhood.

“Our journey has come full circle. For those who don’t know, the boba shop we used to work at was in The Heights,” the note added.

Teaspoons Co. shared that The Heights is a neighbourhood team members knew they’d “eventually relocate to,” but that they’ll miss all their “lovely downtown customers.”

The downtown location will have its last day on December 22.

The announcement also shared that the business taking over the Howe Street address “will serve the same amazing microground teas that we mill,” so those downtown will still have a spot to grab Teaspoons Co.’s tea varieties, including its signature Uji Matcha and Hojicha.

While it has yet to share an address for the Teaspoons Co. in The Heights, it plans to open this new storefront sometime in the new year.

In the meantime, you can still shop from the brand’s microground teas, boba kits, and limited-time Milk Tea Bombs from its online shop.