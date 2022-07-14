To be coquettish means to be flirtatious – a term that certainly applies to Vancouver’s newest French bistro.

Brasserie Coquette just opened up in Kitsilano this week and it’s already charming the neighbourhood. The new restaurant is located at 2685 Arbutus Street, the former address of the Gramercy Grill.

With a menu that is French-inspired but West Coast-focused, Coquette’s food concept has been imagined by Chef Stewart Ehrecke of Fiore.

The small-but-chic space looks straight out of Paris with menu items like salade Lyonnaise and croque monsieur.

Brasserie Coquette, which opened softly over the weekend, will serve lunch and dinner daily (except for Mondays, which will see the bistro open at 3 pm) with a daily happy hour between 3 pm and 5 pm.

The restaurant has yet to share a full menu online, but we suspect that some delightful plates and cocktails are in store from this team.

Address: 2685 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-259-1248

Instagram