FoodRestaurant Closings

LXY Hunan Fusion restaurant in Kerrisdale has permanently closed

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Nov 30 2022, 10:41 pm
LXY Hunan Fusion restaurant in Kerrisdale has permanently closed
@kerrisdalebusinessassociation/Instagram

No matter how great the Kerrisdale dining scene happens to be, closures are still going to happen – breaking our hearts along the way.

The latest spot to shutter is LXY Hunan Fusion, a Hunan-style Chinese restaurant.

The 2106 W 41st Avenue restaurant opened in June of 2021, but confirmed with Dished that it is “no longer in business.” The closure was effective as of mid-October.

The Kerrisdale Business Association also shared the news of the restaurant’s closure on its Instagram account, noting that it had permanently closed.

LXY Hunan Fusion was known for its flavourful dishes like the Sichuan-style boiled beef, braised eggplant in black bean chili sauce, and beer-braised duck.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.