No matter how great the Kerrisdale dining scene happens to be, closures are still going to happen – breaking our hearts along the way.

The latest spot to shutter is LXY Hunan Fusion, a Hunan-style Chinese restaurant.

The 2106 W 41st Avenue restaurant opened in June of 2021, but confirmed with Dished that it is “no longer in business.” The closure was effective as of mid-October.

The Kerrisdale Business Association also shared the news of the restaurant’s closure on its Instagram account, noting that it had permanently closed.

LXY Hunan Fusion was known for its flavourful dishes like the Sichuan-style boiled beef, braised eggplant in black bean chili sauce, and beer-braised duck.