It’s not often you hear of a crispy-fried and truly solidified chicken spot venturing into the world of plant-based vegan eats, but Vancouver’s Juke Fried Chicken did exactly that when it launched its sister concept Beetbox in 2019.

This popular spot for plant-based comfort eats opened at 1074 Davie Street where it has been serving up an array of drool-worthy veggie-based burgers, wraps, sandwiches, and sides like chili cheeze fries for the last several years.

Now, co-owners Justin Tisdall and Bryan Satterford have announced it’s time to close this chapter for the restaurant.

“When Bryan and I began envisioning Beetbox, we knew we wanted to continue to expand upon the ethos of our small independent company. Being earth-friendly, sourcing local ingredients, and feeding our community with fun and imaginative plant-based foods are the heart of what our values are,” said Tisdall.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we will be closing Beetbox’s doors on May 28th. No, this does not mean Beetbox is gone forever. You’ll be able to enjoy our Classic Chick-Un Sandwich popping up at some local events while we hunt for a new location.”

So the bad news is you only have until May 28 to head into the Davie Street destination, but the good news is Beetbox will be serving some of its greatest hits during its final weeks of operation.

Think that Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Christmas Come Early – Holiday Sandwich, and All Day Breakfast Sandwich 2.0.

We’re sad to see Beetbox go for now, but glad it’s not goodbye. We look forward to seeing where this concept goes next.

Address: 1074 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram