Browns Socialhouse closes Kitsilano location after 16 years

Oct 5 2022, 7:29 pm
Kitsilano has lost a chain location that’s been a longtime hangout for the community. Browns Socialhouse, located at 2296 W 4th Avenue, has closed.

The brand confirmed the news to Dished, saying the lease at the outpost had expired and franchise owners were not looking to renew.

Browns Socialhouse on 4th operated for 16 years, making it a staple spot for a meal of comfort eats and a drink in Kitsilano.

For those looking for Browns’ signature grub and sips, there are still tons of locations in Vancouver, including a Point Grey spot on 10th Avenue.

