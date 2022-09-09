Sad news for the BC brewery scene today, as Green Leaf Brewing Company has quietly closed its doors and ceased operations.

The brewery, which has been operating since 2013, had a prime location in Lonsdale Quay with a killer waterfront patio.

It specialized in microbrews of beer, kombucha, and ginger ale.

Green Leaf was on the forefront of the BC micro-brewery movement, opening up right at the beginning of what would become a big beer boom.

It has yet to share the news on any of its social media channels or on its website, but in a note to Dished, Green Leaf confirmed that it was “unfortunately forced to close by our landlord as they didn’t renew our lease.”

The brewery’s landlord is Lonsdale Quay, which is currently “undergoing a revitalization,” according to its website.

Dished reached out to Quay North Urban Development, the company that owns and operates the Lonsdale Quay Market, for a comment on Green Leaf Brewing Company’s closure.

Taylor Mathiesen, the President of Quay North Urban Development, offered a different side to the story, one that contradicts Green Leaf’s reason for closing.

Mathiesen had the following to say: “The statement provided by the brewery is not true. The landlord didn’t get the opportunity to discuss terms of a renewal as the tenant had unresolved issues that prevented the discussion.”

“The tenant elected to close the business on their own accord, with the issues remaining unresolved. At this time, the landlord has not terminated the lease.”

Dished will update this story as more on the closure comes to light.