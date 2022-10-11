Another Metro Vancouver restaurant has recently closed its doors for good.

Charlie’s Mexican Restaurant and Catering, Port Moody’s longtime spot for Mexican cuisine, recently announced on its Facebook page that it has “closed for good.”

“Charlie and Isabel are retiring after serving 27 years in Port Moody,” the note said.

The restaurant, located at 2517 St. Johns Street, closed its doors at the beginning of September.

The restaurant, which opened in 1995, specialized in nacho platters, enchiladas, fish tacos, and other Mexican-inspired comfort food.

It will surely be missed by regulars and community members who came to know the restaurant and its owners over the years.