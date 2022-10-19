The Union has been a mainstay in Vancouver’s Chinatown since it first opened in 2012, but after more than ten years, the restaurant is now set to close its doors permanently.

In a note posted to both the restaurant’s website and its Instagram account on Tuesday evening, The Union shared that it would be officially closed as of October 24.

“Well friends, it’s the end of an era! We have had an amazing 11 years in Chinatown, but it is time to make room for someone new at 219 Union Street,” the restaurant said.

In its notice of closure, The Union also paid tribute to its current and former staff, including Chef Lisa Henderson, who has been at the helm of the kitchen for the restaurant’s entire 11 years of service.

It also thanked the many customers that have dined at The Union over the years: “We say a massive ‘Thank You’ for letting us play host to you for all of these years…it’s been an absolute honour.”

“Please swing by before our last service on Sunday, October 23, as we say farewell.”

The Union was well-known in Vancouver for its Southeast Asian-style street food, including banh mi, bowls, and snacks like kimchi fries and fried dumplings. It also served one of the best weekend brunches in the city, with a variety of Korean-inspired eggs Benedict dishes being a menu highlight.

The Union is one of three restaurants owned and operated by The Cascade Group; the other two establishments, The Cascade Room and El Camino’s, will remain open.

Stop by The Union before this Sunday, October 23, to say goodbye one last time.