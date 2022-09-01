Everything must come to an end eventually, and that applies to restaurants, too.

North Vancouver’s Cheshire Cheese Restaurant, a British-style pub on the second floor of the Lonsdale Quay, is set to close its doors after 36 years in business.

The restaurant confirmed with Dished that its last day of business would be Sunday, September 18.

The pub has long been a favourite spot for locals to grab a pint, a plate of fish and chips, and enjoy the waterfront views.

The Cheshire Cheese Restaurant, which has served the community since 1986, serves traditional English fare like Toad in the Hole and Shepherd’s Pie, as well as pub food like burgers, seafood, and steak.

Pay it a visit one last time before it closes its doors for good.