FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Closings

Torn: French-inspired vegan restaurant has permanently closed

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Oct 6 2022, 8:29 pm
Torn: French-inspired vegan restaurant has permanently closed
@tornrestaurants/Instagram

A downtown Vancouver vegan restaurant called it quits as of the beginning of this month.

Torn, a vegan restaurant that specialized in French-inspired cuisine, shared a note on both its Instagram page and website informing patrons of its untimely closure.

The restaurant, which had only just opened in May 2021, served baguette sandwiches, pasta, ratatouille, and other dishes, all with a decidedly “French cuisine made vegan” spin.

Its last day of business was on October 1.

Torn was at 200 Granville Street, located inside the Creme de la Crumb cafe.

The restaurant didn’t share a reason for the closure, or if it would be bringing the concept to a new spot in the future.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.