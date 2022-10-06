A downtown Vancouver vegan restaurant called it quits as of the beginning of this month.

Torn, a vegan restaurant that specialized in French-inspired cuisine, shared a note on both its Instagram page and website informing patrons of its untimely closure.

The restaurant, which had only just opened in May 2021, served baguette sandwiches, pasta, ratatouille, and other dishes, all with a decidedly “French cuisine made vegan” spin.

Its last day of business was on October 1.

Torn was at 200 Granville Street, located inside the Creme de la Crumb cafe.

The restaurant didn’t share a reason for the closure, or if it would be bringing the concept to a new spot in the future.