It’s been a rough week when it comes to closure announcements from local pizzerias, as another spot has revealed it’s saying goodbye: BiBo Pizzeria.

The Italian restaurant announced it would be closing its Kitsilano location after 11 years of operation there.

BiBo, which currently operates one other outpost at Richmond’s McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, thanked its customers for the years of support at the 1835 W 4th Avenue address.

The concept is known for its authentic pizza and a great selection of other Italian classics.

Folks can still enjoy BiBo’s eats at the Richmond location.