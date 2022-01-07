Another notable food and beverage establishment is closing its doors in Vancouver. The legendary watering hole, The Whip, will be shutting down next week.

The Mount Pleasant fixture for grub and sips has always been a favourite destination for locals looking for burgers, beers, and more.

The Whip is found inside a historic Vancouver building built back in 1913.

After more than 25 years of operation, the 209 E 6th Avenue eatery will be offering its final service on Friday, January 14, 2022.

“We were always long-time fans of The Whip. The room is easily one of our favourites in the city, so when it became available a couple of years ago, we jumped at the opportunity to create something new for the neighbourhood to enjoy,” says Cody Allmin, co-founder of Published on Main, a soon-to-open Novella, and Twin Sails Brewing.

“Although COVID has definitely delayed our initial plans, we look forward to continuing the tradition of bringing something vibrant and fun to the community.”

It’s not all bad news, though, as Allmin hints there are some “exciting ideas coming” for the space and plans to announce them “very soon.”

The Whip is open Wednesday to Saturday from 3 to 11 pm until January 14, and walk-ins are welcome.