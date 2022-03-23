A Metro Vancouver coffee shop has announced it will be closing up shop next week. Burnaby’s Caritas 9 Coffee Roasters is shutting its doors.

The 7655 Edmonds Street # 104 Burnaby specialty coffee roastery made the announcement on its Instagram account earlier this week, saying the decision was made due to “various circumstances.”

Folks in the area have from now until April 1, 2022, to pop into the local shop.

Caritas 9 Coffee Roasters also wrote that anyone interested in “taking over the cafe and starting your own journey,” should reach out to the business via direct message on Instagram.