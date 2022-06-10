Richmond is full of incredible, family-owned restaurants with devoted customers who frequent them.

Taiwan Taipei Original Pot has been at its current location at 8580 Alexandra Road in Richmond for the past eight years and has become known by locals as the go-to spot for Taiwanese-style chicken hot pot.

The restaurant recently announced that its last day of business would be Saturday, June 18.

“This would be a temporary goodbye to our beloved friends, and we hope to service you in the near future,” the restaurant shared.

Taiwain Taipei Original Pot, or TTop, is known for its signature hot pot dishes, particularly its Hua Diao chicken pot, which is served with your choice of add-ons like pork jowl, fish tofu, and yam dumplings.

The restaurant also specialized in Taiwanese bentos, featuring rice, pickled daikon, plus three bento side dishes like deep-fried chicken leg.

“We truly appreciate all the love and positive feedback that made us stronger,” TTop shared.

The restaurant hasn’t shared whether or not it will open in a new location, but hinted that this isn’t a permanent goodbye.

Pay them a visit before the last day of service on June 18.

Address: 8580 Alexandra Road, Richmond

Phone: 778-297-9777

