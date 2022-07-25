Restaurant closures are always sad news, but it’s especially devastating when the places closing are the hole-in-the-wall, family-owned spots that have been around for what feels like forever.

The latest on the city’s list of casualties is Huang’s Beef Noodle Restaurant, a family-owned Taiwanese restaurant that has been at its 6940 Victoria Drive address for more than 25 years.

Earlier this month, the business posted a notice on its door sharing that it would be closing permanently on July 23.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to come to agreement with the landlord on how to move forward on our lease. We will be taking this opportunity to enjoy early retirement and finally relax,” the note stated.

It went on to share a heartfelt thanks to the community for supporting the family’s endeavour for more than two decades:

“It has been our privilege in serving the Victoria Drive Community and beyond for over 25 years and we want to thank every customer who has walked through our doors. Some of you have been longtime supporters, some we’ve watched over the years as you’ve grown into adults, some we’ve watched as you started new families, and some of you may have just stumbled upon our humble hole-in-the-wall.”

Already, comments on the business’ Google Maps page are lamenting the closure.

“Not the most fancy restaurant around, but definitely one of the best beef noodles in town… I’ll really miss this place, its great food and the friendly service they offer,” one person shared.

The business is already marked as “permanently closed” on Google, too.

The restaurant was known for its beef noodle soup dishes, but also served rice dishes, dim sum, and other Taiwanese fare.

Huang’s Beef Noodle closure is definitely a blow to the community, and will certainly be missed.