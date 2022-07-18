Sad news for breakfast fans in Kitsilano.

Long-time local hang out and brunch spot Nelly’s Grill announced over the weekend that it would be closing at the end of this month.

“With heavy hearts and deep sadness, we would like to announce that Nelly’s Grill will be closing our doors permanently by the end of July, 2022,” the business shared in an Instagram post.



Nelly’s has been part of the Kitsilano neighbourhood for over 30 years – quite the feat for a Vancouver restaurant.

The heartfelt message expressed thanks to the community for supporting the grill for so long: “We loved being part of this community, coming to work and seeing your faces. Each of you have made a difference to us. You became our friends. You were like family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nellysgrillon4th (@nellysgrillon4th)

The business didn’t say what has caused the closure, but only said that, “Unfortunately things happen beyond our control and people bigger than us can crush dreams, sadly.”

The spot obviously left an impression on the Kitsilano neighbourhood, as comments on the post included one person sharing, “My wife and I have been coming here for 10 years. Easily the best brunch spot in kits.”

Another person shared that, “Every time I turn around something else that made Vancouver special is lost.”

Nelly’s was known for its all-day breakfast, inventive eggs benny specials, and rotating waffle options.

Pay the grill at 2061 West 4th a visit before it permanently closes at the end of July.