Earlier this year we shared that Canadian steakhouse concept, Chop, was set to open its new Vancouver location.

Now, as the fresh waterfront destination’s opening date draws closer and closer, Dished popped into the space ahead of the launch to check it out.

The Edmonton-founded company, which coins itself as offering “Canada’s ultimate steak experience,” has had branded boarding up around 1055 Canada Place #26 since March, and it’s finally time to share what’s been going on behind the scenes.

Formerly the location of a Bellaggio Cafe, the new, upscale space boasts seating for 120 people inside and another 100 people on its waterfront patio.

Forty of those outdoor spots will be in the soon-to-come enclosed and heated patio, the remainder will be cozy under heaters too, though.

Chop Coal Harbour also boasts a mezzanine level that offers plenty of comfortable seating and views of the water. There truly isn’t a bad seat in the house.

The interior here was designed by Joanna Kado.

It features cozy booths, living greenery dotted around the room, eye-catching and modern lighting, a gorgeous grand bar, and a unique mural created by Vancouver’s Jennifer Clark.

As for food and beverage, here’s what to expect.

Chop Coal Harbour will offer its signature dishes such as the Wild Mushroom & Goat Cheese Dip, Chili Garlic Shrimp, and the Blue Cheese Wedge Salad.

Naturally, some incredible 100% Canadian beef seasoned with Chop’s Old Chicago Steakhouse blend will be up for order as well.

As an ode to being on the coast, Chop has added a halibut entree unique to this location.

The brand also included a Mussels & Frites dish here that only appears on the menu at the Halifax location, otherwise.

If you’re seeking a great Happy Hour cocktail or sip to pair with dinner, Chop’s “Van Hattan” beverage (a take on the classic Manhattan) will be up for order.

This concoction is made with browned butter-washed Bourbon, black walnut bitters, and Cinzano, and topped with a flamed orange peel and an Amarena cherry garnish. It’s also only offered in Vancouver.

“Like all of our locations, Chop Coal Harbour presents a modern take on the steakhouse experience, pairing a vibrant design with exceptional service and a delicious menu of fresh, hand-crafted food,” says Stephen Clark, executive chef for Chop Steakhouse & Bar.

“Being from Vancouver, I was thrilled to be able to curate a locally influenced menu for Coal Harbour.”

Chop operates one other BC location in Richmond as well as over a dozen outposts in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Nova Scotia.

“While Chop has been around for over 16 years, this is only the beginning for us, as we look towards future growth and expansion,” says Dave Campbell, president of Chop Steakhouse & Bar.

“We, as a team, are passionate about the craft of dining, challenging the status quo of steakhouses, and serving guests as we complement the communities we are proud to be a part of.”

Chop Steakhouse & Bar Coal Harbour can be found at 1055 Canada Place #26 in Vancouver. It officially opens to the public on November 30.

After launch, find this spot open Sunday to Thursday from 11 am to 11 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11 am to midnight. Happy Hour here is daily from 2 to 5 pm and Sunday to Thursday from 9 pm to close.

Make your reservations and be sure to check it out!

Chop Steakhouse & Bar Coal Harbour

Address: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place #26, Vancouver

Phone: 604-306-2222

Instagram