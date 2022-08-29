Vancouver’s plant-based food scene just suffered a casualty, as Bad Apple Restaurant has permanently closed its doors.

The vegan concept took over its 2481 E Hastings Street location in Fall 2020 and quickly became a popular spot for drinks, nachos, and most notably, its signature cauliflower wings in over 10 varieties.

Bad Apple had been winding down its hours leading up to the closure, but now, the restaurant has confirmed to Dished that it’s stopped operations.

This spot will surely be missed by plant-based foodies and regulars in general.