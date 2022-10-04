Vancouver has officially lost a longstanding and much-loved community hangout: Cafe Deux Soleils.

The 2096 Commercial Drive cafe announced on Tuesday that it had permanently closed after nearly 30 years of operation.

The business was known for its healthy comfort eats and regular, live events such as poetry nights, comedy shows, and musical performances.

Cafe Deux Soleils shared a message for patrons announcing the closure and thanking them for their love and support over the years.