Harken, the plant-based cafe and coffee roaster, set to close this month

Daryn Wright
Apr 25 2022, 5:18 pm
Sad news for the independent coffee scene this month.

Harken Coffee, the plant-based coffee roasters and cafe at 338 Powell Street, has announced that this month will be its last.

The business shared the news on its Instagram earlier this month.

We are sadly near the end of this adventure. Though in truth, it’s just the end of this chapter, and the story will continue on in some way. We just aren’t sure what that will look like,” it shared.

The closure is an all-too familiar story, with financial difficulties amidst the climate of a pandemic being partly to blame.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harken (@harkencoffee)

Even though we have managed to keep the doors open through two years of the pandemic, we have made the tough choice to close operations. With the current climate, we just weren’t able to get our beans into enough shops or see enough people walk through the door, at least not without compromising our values.”

While it’ll only be open from Friday to Sunday for the remainder of the month, Harken said that its roastery will continue to operate for another six months in order to fulfill its obligations to the producers it works with.

Thank you all for your support over the past two years with this crazy experiment, trying to make a high-level vegan coffee shop work, and trying out an entirely different service model. We would love to see you in the shop before we close down fully, and hope that you will still support our amazing coffee producers by buying some beans.”

Harken Coffee will have its last day on May 1.

