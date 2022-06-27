If you are remotely interested in restaurant news, chances are high you caught wind of Published on Main being named the number one restaurant in Canada on a prestigious list recently.

We already know that the Vancouver eatery is a must-try, but have you had the chance to pop into its sister spot, Bar Susu?

Located just a 10-minute drive down Main Street from Published, this concept from the same team promises to be “a little slice of heaven,” and after our recent visit, we’d have to agree.

The wine bar and late-night pop-up took over the former space of The Whip at 209 East 6th Avenue this past spring.

It’s been serving up quality plates and delicious vino ever since.

During our visit, we tasted bites like the Duck Liver Parfait, which came piped onto a sweet-but-not-too-sweet Honey Crüller with Quince Jam.

Another can’t-miss off the menu is the hashbrowns. This treat is served alongside a take on a fast-food favourite dipping accoutrement, at Bar Susu it’s called Mc’chicken Sauce.

From there, we stepped into some flavourful proteins, the Mussels Escabeche Tartine and the Smoked Lamb Belly served with minted grains, labneh, and spiced jus.

For dessert, we opted for the Pavlova served with Rhubarb Jam and Chicory Root Crème Anglais and the Milk Chocolate Mousse & Sea Buckthorn Cake, which arrives drowned in a delicious pool of chocolate sauce.

In addition to some fantastic bites, Bar Susu boasts a really incredible wine program. If you ask staff for a pairing, they’ll happily provide you with a phenomenal one.

You can find Bar Susu open Sunday to Thursday from 5 pm to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 2 pm to 1 am.

Bar Susu

Address: 209 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram