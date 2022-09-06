A beloved Kitsilano pub is the latest spot in a string of establishments to announce its imminent closure.

Yagger’s Kitsilano, the 2884 West Broadway bar that has been around for the last 11 years, shared on its social media that it would be closing for good later this month.

“We truly thought we would never be saying this, but the time has come to close this chapter,” the bar shared. “We have had to make the ultimate and very difficult decision to close our doors.”

The post explained that the rising price of goods, labour, and rent are to blame for the closure, and that “not be able to provide you with the level of service and the quality of food at affordable prices that you have come to expect from us.”

Yagger’s went on to thank both its longtime customers “who have called us home,” as well as the staff members who went above and beyond every day.

Over more than a decade – a long life span for a bar in this city – Yagger’s had been hosting trivia nights, karaoke parties, sports events, and live comedy. It served as a “gathering place for many celebrations, and the go-to place for live sports in Vancouver.”

The bar will have its last day of service on Sunday, September 18.