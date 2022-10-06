Another local restaurant has succumbed to the current difficult financial situation plaguing many small businesses.

In a post shared on Facebook, New Westminster’s Tamarind Hill said it would be closing its doors permanently after serving the community for the last 16 years.

“Due to current economic conditions as well as other unforeseen reasons, with a heavy heart, I am writing to inform you that Tamarind Hill New West will be officially closed down,” the post noted.

Tamarind Hill offers Malaysian cuisine, with locations in both New West and North Vancouver.

The restaurant’s owner Louis reflected on the past 16 years of Tamarind Hill’s tenure in the Metro Vancouver city: “I have met many of you who I not just served but also come to know and be a part of your lives as you celebrated many birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and all other wonderful reasons you have to celebrate with Tamarind Hill.”

“Whether you are with us at your happiest times or at our darkest days during the pandemic, it is these moments and your undying support that had kept me going til this day,” the post continued.

The New West location at 628 Sixth Avenue will permanently close after Thanksgiving weekend, with Monday, October 10 being its last day of service.

The North Vancouver location will remain open, but Louis offered a glimmer of hope that, if ever given the chance to open another location again, “it would be a new chapter I am willing to write.”