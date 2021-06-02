Open and opening soon: 55 new Vancouver restaurants to try
New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.
We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.
There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are 55 new Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now, or in the near future.
New Vancouver restaurants
Sal y Limon — Commercial Drive
One of Vancouver’s top spots for tacos and beyond, Sal y Limon, has officially opened its new Vancouver location. The much-loved brand, which already operates three locations in and around Vancouver, now has an outpost at 1752 Commercial Drive, the space of a former Starbucks cafe.
Address: 1752 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
MrBeast Burger
Earlier this year, popular purveyor MrBeast Burger finally arrived in select Canadian cities, and it looks like Vancouver is the next lucky location to get these handhelds. The burger concept is brought to us by MrBeast, a YouTube star with 62.7 million subscribers (to date).
Aburi To-G0
Located at 1112 Mainland Street in Yaletown (next to much-loved sister spot Minami), Aburi To-Go is a specialty grocery shop that offers customers an elevated and thoughtfully curated selection of Japanese-West Coast cuisine. Both ready-to-eat and ready-to-make options are available.
Address: 1112 Mainland Street, Vancouver (next to Minami)
Taco Ding Dong
Brought to us by the talented folks at the Narrow Group (Slim’s BBQ, The Narrow, Uncle Abe’s, Key Party), this ghost kitchen concept was originally dreamed up in 2020 by close collaborator Todd Graham, who diligently researched and developed it as a Taco Bell tribute menu.
Vennie’s Sub Shop
Vennie’s Sub Shop has officially opened its doors in East Vancouver. The new handheld concept — which was named after the street it was founded on — is brought to us by Doug Stephen and Lindsey Mann, the dynamic duo behind much-loved local culinary staples DL Chicken Shack and DL Burgers.
Address: 1692 Venables Street, Vancouver
Man vs Fries
The freshest Insta-worthy pop-up from south of the border is here, as San Francisco-founded Man vs Fries has arrived in Vancouver. This fast-food concept currently operates in pop-up format across the US, and it’s aiming to open a whopping 75 new locations across the States and Canada.
Smith’s Bar & Restaurant
A new Irish pub has officially opened its doors in Vancouver. Smith’s Bar & Restaurant is now operating in the former Irish Heather space on Carrall Street. Brought to us by the IRL Hospitality Group (a subdivision of the IRL Group), the new gastropub features a hidden nook at the back of the pub and restaurant called “The Forge” along with an outdoor courtyard.
Address: 210 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Phone: 236-521-8381
SAKU — Robson
When one Saku closes, another one opens. At least, that’s the case on Vancouver’s Robson Street. The popular Japanese tonkatsu spot has officially closed its 1773 Robson Street outpost and quietly opened its 1588 Robson Street spot (just two blocks from the original restaurant). This new, much larger address was formerly occupied by Louisiana-style seafood spot The Holy Crab, which closed last spring.
Address: 1588 Robson Street, Vancouver
Liang Crispy Roll
The Chinese-founded fast-food brand is known for its customizable, easy-to-eat crispy rolls and its affiliation with Jay Chou, a Taiwanese singer-songwriter who acts as the brand’s global ambassador and investor.
Address: Aberdeen Centre Food Court — 3090 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond
Phone: 604-564-3431
PAUL Vancouver
It’s been over a year since we told you that a legendary French name was officially setting up shop in town, and now, PAUL Vancouver has opened its doors. The 131-year-old bakery café originated in Northern France. Founded in Croix in 1889, PAUL now operates 620 shops (branches and franchises) in 34 countries.
Address: 1164 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-695-0111
COVID Cafe
During our quick visit, we discovered that the COVID Cafe was not only a place for caffeinated beverages, smoothies, baked goods, and wraps, but also a business that would be showcasing local and NFT (non-fungible token) artists.
Address: 931 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Popeyes – Burnaby
Popeyes Chicken has opened yet another Metro Vancouver location — this time, in Burnaby. The American chain has seriously exploded on the west coast over the last few years, and the new Burnaby location will join several other stores already operating in Metro Vancouver, including eateries in Port Coquitlam, Langley, and Surrey.
Address: Unit A 7855 Kingsway, Burnaby
Country Roads BBQ
The new joint replaced longtime Vancouver eatery Peckinpah, which officially closed its doors in February. Located at the prime address of 2 Water Street in historic Gastown, Country Roads boasts a fantastic patio and serves up a selection of barbeque meats and side dishes.
Address: 2 Water Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-681-5411
Mi Tierra Latina Grocery
Mi Tierra is officially open at 1104 Davie Street (Davie and Thurlow), and it’s offering all the specialty Latin American grocery items, foods, and drinks you could want. The store’s products are imported from Brazil and around Latin America, and you’re bound to discover some awesome, hard-to-find items during your visit.
Address: 1104 Davie Street, Vancouver
Pigot’s Burger Club
Pigot’s Burger Club will be open for takeout and delivery beginning Wednesday, May 5. Pickup orders can be made online and will be collected at CRAFT Beer Market in English Bay.
New Vancouver restaurants opening soon
Reflections: The Garden Terrace
This elegant outdoor lounge, located in the inner courtyard of the hotel’s fourth floor, is known for its picture-perfect bar, light tapas-inspired dishes, and laid-back vibe. It’s been a minute since we were able to enjoy this much-loved breezy space, so we’re very excited to announce it will be welcoming guests for the first time this season on June 3, 2021.
Address: Rosewood Hotel Georgia – 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-673-7043
Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse (food truck)
A new destination for slow-cooked, tender meats is launching in Vancouver. Meat lovers, check out your new favourite stop for grub: Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse. The food truck is set to serve up family-style meals to hungry Vancouverites starting Sunday, June 20, at Main Street Brewing (261 East 7th Avenue).
Address: Check location details
Dank Mart
One of Vancouver’s favourite places for rare snacks and exotic drinks is officially expanding: Dank Mart has announced a second location is in the works. The 6418 Main Street spot opened up just about one year ago, and it’s been serving up treats like limited-edition gummies, mashup cookies, and never-before-seen cereals ever since.
Address: Robson Street, Vancouver
The Farmhouse
Mount Pleasant is getting more delicious this summer, as the neighbourhood will be home to Vancouver’s new farm-to-table Italian restaurant called The Farmhouse. The Farmhouse will be opening at 352 East 10th Avenue, which is just a stone’s throw from Kingsgate Mall. The eatery will feature an open kitchen and seats for 60, including four spots at a short serve bar.
Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver
La Bottega Di Mangia
If there was one thing we all needed in our lives, it’s definitely a new pasta boutique — enter La Bottega Di Mangia. This new spot will be Vancouver’s newest destination for Italian fine food and specialty groceries.
Address: 1155 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tendon Kohaku — Burnaby
It’s been less than two months since famous tempura chain Tendon Kohaku opened its first North American location in Vancouver. Now, a second outpost in Metro Vancouver is officially in the works. Tendon Kohaku Burnaby will open at 6065 Silver Drive, just across the street from Earls and Cactus Club at Station Square.
Address: 6065 Silver Drive, Burnaby
Soft Peaks — Richmond
Soft Peaks opened a Burnaby location in 2019, and now it’s time for Richmond to get a taste of its signature offerings. The Richmond outpost will be located at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet’s food hall, the Food Folk Eatery.
Address: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road, Richmond (in the Food Folk Eatery)
Loula’s Taverna & Bar
A new Mediterranean restaurant is opening in Vancouver. Loula’s Taverna & Bar is slated to launch on Commercial Drive soon. The new concept is brought to us by a group of local restaurateurs: Petro and Yianni Kerasiotis (Nammos Estiatorio), Bill and Niko Kerasiotis and Marco Mirisklavos (Sopra Sotto), and John Pavlakis (Minerva’s).
Address: 1608 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Pablo Cheese Tart
More exciting food news for folks living in BC, it appears the province will be the next to get several locations of the uber-popular Japanese chain Pablo Cheese Tart, the company tells Dished Vancouver. The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes. It’s set to open not one but three locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond. Exact addresses are TBD.
Collective Goods
A new neighbourhood bistro and grocer called Collective Goods is planning to open in Vancouver this summer. The concept’s executive chef, Sean Reeve (The Mackenzie Room, Say Mercy), is heading up the food program at the new destination. It will be opening at 3532 Commercial Street.
Address: 3532 Commercial Street, Vancouver
Delara
We finally know what’s going into the space that Burgoo Kitsilano left behind when it closed last winter. Delara Restaurant is slated to open soon at the 2272 West 4th Avenue address. Bardia Ilbeiggi is behind this new concept, which will offer diners cuisine inspired by the cooking and hospitality of Iran, where he grew up, the chef tells Dished Vancouver.
Address: 2272 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Bamboo World Kitchen
Bamboo World Kitchen is gearing up to open its flagship location in Vancouver. The new 2690 Granville Street eatery will be opening in the former location of a Starbucks in South Granville.
Address: 2690 Granville Street, Vancouver
Charcuterie Vancouver
One of the city’s top makers for custom graze tables, boards and charcuterie boxes is opening a brick-and-mortar shop. Charcuterie Vancouver announced a storefront is officially in the works and it’s slated to open this summer. The purveyor revealed the shop will be located at 2766 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, which is just a hop, skip, and a jump from the beach (picnics to-go, anyone?).
Address: 2766 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Ignite Pizzeria — Yaletown
We’ve been waiting to see what would replace the Vancouver Starbucks that Ariana Grande made famous, and now a year-and-a-half after it shuttered, we finally know. The high-traffic 977 Mainland Street address will be Ignite Pizzeria’s newest branch, flagship location, and test kitchen. Ignite Pizzeria is a local maker that offers handcrafted, stone-fired pizza out of its Gastown and Main Street locations.
Address: 977 Mainland Street, Vancouver
The Irish Heather
The Irish Heather announced it would be wrapping up operations at 210 Carrall Street after over two decades of business there. Now, the local legend is already revealing plans to reopen at a new address in town. Owner and operator Sean Heather confirmed to Dished Vancouver that the much-loved haunt would be opening at 246 East Georgia Street in Chinatown, right beside Phnom Penh.
Address: 246 East Georgia Street, Vancouver
Alimentaria Mexicana
Granville Island is about to get a new dining destination: Alimentaria Mexicana is slated to open in the former Edible Canada space this June. The new concept is brought to us by Mexican-Canadian Chef Ernesto Gomez (Chancho Tortilleria, Nuba, Fayuca) and promises to offer patrons an authentic taste of Mexican via dine-in, takeout, and retail options once it opens its doors. Alimentaria will also boast an educational space, as this project aims to inform customers and support local and international artisans and suppliers.
Address: 1596 Johnston Street (Granville Island), Vancouver
Giovane Bacaro
Clearly, Kitchen Table Restaurants has been busy behind the scenes. The hospitality group just revealed plans for yet another exciting food and beverage concept in a popular Vancouver hotel, this time, the Fairmont Pacific Rim. Giovane Bacaro, a new Venetian-inspired wine bar, is set to open on the lobby level at the Coal Habour hotel this spring.
Address: Fairmont Pacific Rim – 1049 W Cordova Street, Vancouver
Mister — Kitsilano
One of Vancouver’s favourite sweet spots is officially opening a new location, Dished Vancouver has learned. Mister Ice Cream Bar is gearing up to open its second Vancouver outpost in Kitsilano this summer. The popular liquid nitrogen churned ice cream parlour will be setting up shop at 1835 West 1st Avenue, the former location of a smoothie bar called Shift Shakes.
Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Mary Brown’s
Famous Canadian chicken chain Mary Brown’s is officially landing in Vancouver this summer. The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country. It’s known for offering up a menu of signature chicken made from whole, fresh, local Canada Grade A chicken alongside eats like taters and coleslaw.
Address: 6549 Main Street, Vancouver
Taco Nori
Taco Nori is officially gearing up to launch in Vancouver. Back in 2018, the concept began as a Richmond Night Market stand called Nori Express, where it served up deep-fried seaweed taco shells filled with toppings you’d typically find in sushi rolls. Now the rebranded and renamed purveyor is going to “add a crunch to your traditional sushi” in ghost kitchen format.
Marutama Ra-men – Coquitlam
Marutama Ramen is opening yet another BC location and this time, a new eatery is headed for Coquitlam. The must-try Tokyo ramen shop operates five restaurants in Vancouver and Metro Vancouver. This will be its sixth spot in the area.
Address: 1190 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Kin Kao
Authentic Thai eats purveyor Kin Kao has announced it will be opening a new Vancouver location. The concept will be setting up shop at 317 E Broadway (the former location of The Black Lodge) this summer, according to its social accounts.
Address: 317 E Broadway, Vancouver
Miantiao
The luxury downtown hotel and its new partner, the Kitchen Table Group, will be opening a new Italian-Chinese restaurant called Miantiao, which translates to noodle in Mandarin.
Address: Shangri-La Hotel, Vancouver – 1128 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Angus T – Park Royal
Vancouver’s croissant-centric bakery Angus T opened back in 2018, and now the much-loved purveyor is gearing up for a second location.
Address: Park Royal, West Vancouver
Juanita
Kitsilano, you’re in for a treat. New all-day dining concept “Juanita” is gearing up to open, and pretty soon at that. Located at 1516 Yew Street, the eatery has taken over the space formerly occupied by shuttered jazz destination the Blue Martini Cafe, directly across the street from Nook and Local.
Address: 1516 Yew Street, Vancouver
La Ruota
It’s out with one pizza chain and in with another: La Ruota will be opening on Cambie Street where make-your-own spot Assembli used to operate.
Address: 2325 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Yogost
Yogurt and rice drink chain “Yogost” is officially opening a new location in Metro Vancouver. The brand will be opening a new outpost in Burnaby at 4560 Kingsway near Crystal Mall and Metropolis at Metrotown.
Address: 4560 Kingsway, Burnaby
Kozak Ukraïnian Bakery
A popular destination for Ukrainian food and artisan bread, Kozak Ukraïnian Bakery, is officially opening a new Vancouver location. The local staple will be opening its third outpost in Gastown at 1 West Cordova Street sometime this spring.
Address: 1 West Cordova Street
Luigi & Sons
Calling all steak lovers, the Toptable Group is gearing up to open a brand new quality provisions spot and butcher shop: Luigi & Sons. This new destination is brought to us by the team behind Elisa steakhouse, so you know it’s going to be good (and John Cena approved).
Address: Yaletown
Linh Cafe
Ça Marche isn’t the only concept that’s planning to bring some French flair to Vancouver House, as local favourite Linh Cafe is opening a new location at the development also. Linh Cafe’s team confirmed to Dished Vancouver that an outpost would be opening at 1428 Granville Street (exact unit to-be-revealed).
Address: 1428 Granville Street, Vancouver
iSETTA
This new counter-service destination will have indoor seating for about 42 people, as well as additional outdoor patio space for folks looking to enjoy everything from brunch eats to Italian-style paninis al fresco.
Address: 4360 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Alouette
Vancouver’s Hotel Le Soleil is getting a new concept this summer, a French bistro called Alouette. A representative from the new Hornby Street eatery told Dished Vancouver patrons can expect a French-meets-West Coast food program complete with comfort foods, French classics, oysters, and fresh salads and mains.
Address: 567 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Saola
A new modern Asian restaurant called “Saola” is set to open in Vancouver. Slated to open at 2415 Main Street in early 2021, the folks behind this project include Do Chay’s Patrick Do, seasoned hospitality veteran Kevin Lin, and actor-producer and actor-writer Osric Chau and Nicholas Carey, respectively.
Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver
Cream Pony
For those of you who can’t ever decide between sweet or salty, Cream Pony is going to be the ultimate spot for you. This new concept is set to be serving up handmade brioche donuts and buttermilk fried chicken on the North Shore soon.
Address: 111 1st Street E Unit B2, North Vancouver
BBQ Chicken — Main Street
We don’t really need any more Korean Fried Chicken joints in Vancouver, but we certainly won’t say no to new additions. BBQ Chicken is opening a new location in town. The chain — which has been rapidly expanding across BC, Alberta, and Ontario — is slated to open its newest location in Vancouver at 4470 Main Street.
Address: 4470 Main Street, Vancouver
Menya Itto Vancouver
Popular Tokyo-born ramen shop Menya Itto is officially opening its first North American location in Vancouver. The brand’s first outpost on the continent will be opening at 1479 Robson Street, the former location of Ramen Koika.
Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver
The Very Good Butchers
Victoria-based vegan food phenomenon The Very Good Butchers is officially opening a huge flagship location in Vancouver. On a call with Dished Vancouver, the company’s CEO, Mitchell Scott, shared details about the plans for a new 10,000-square-foot facility slated to open at the Nickel at 285 West 5th in Mount Pleasant.
Address: 285 West 5th, Vancouver
Katsuya – Vancouver
Katsuya is officially opening its first Vancouver location on Robson Street. The Toronto-based Japanese fusion tonkatsu chain opened a location in Coquitlam last fall, and now the brand is opening its second BC location at 1471 Robson Street.
Address: 1471 Robson Street, Vancouver
Honeybrew Bar
The sweet spot will take over the former location of Truffles Fine Foods at 785 Davie Street. Once it’s open, Honeybrew Bar aims to become a must-try destination for strudels, coffee, and cocktails for locals and visitors alike.
Address: 785 Davie Street, Vancouver
Jollibee Vancouver
It was confirmed to Daily Hive that Jollibee’s first BC location is slated to take over 833 Granville Street, the former location of ShuRaku Sake Bar & Bistro, which closed in September 2018. Quite possibly the most highly anticipated “opening soon” eatery on this list of new Vancouver restaurants, we’ll be sure to keep you posted on this one.
Address: 833 Granville Street, Vancouver