New Vancouver restaurants opening soon

This elegant outdoor lounge, located in the inner courtyard of the hotel’s fourth floor, is known for its picture-perfect bar, light tapas-inspired dishes, and laid-back vibe. It’s been a minute since we were able to enjoy this much-loved breezy space, so we’re very excited to announce it will be welcoming guests for the first time this season on June 3, 2021.

Address: Rosewood Hotel Georgia – 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-673-7043

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie’s BBQ and Smokehouse (@rosiesbbqsmokehouse)

A new destination for slow-cooked, tender meats is launching in Vancouver. Meat lovers, check out your new favourite stop for grub: Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse. The food truck is set to serve up family-style meals to hungry Vancouverites starting Sunday, June 20, at Main Street Brewing (261 East 7th Avenue).

Address: Check location details

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dank Mart (@dank.mart)

One of Vancouver’s favourite places for rare snacks and exotic drinks is officially expanding: Dank Mart has announced a second location is in the works. The 6418 Main Street spot opened up just about one year ago, and it’s been serving up treats like limited-edition gummies, mashup cookies, and never-before-seen cereals ever since.

Address: Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Mount Pleasant is getting more delicious this summer, as the neighbourhood will be home to Vancouver’s new farm-to-table Italian restaurant called The Farmhouse. The Farmhouse will be opening at 352 East 10th Avenue, which is just a stone’s throw from Kingsgate Mall. The eatery will feature an open kitchen and seats for 60, including four spots at a short serve bar.

Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA BOTTEGA DI MANGIA (@labottega604)

If there was one thing we all needed in our lives, it’s definitely a new pasta boutique — enter La Bottega Di Mangia. This new spot will be Vancouver’s newest destination for Italian fine food and specialty groceries.

Address: 1155 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Instagram

It’s been less than two months since famous tempura chain Tendon Kohaku opened its first North American location in Vancouver. Now, a second outpost in Metro Vancouver is officially in the works. Tendon Kohaku Burnaby will open at 6065 Silver Drive, just across the street from Earls and Cactus Club at Station Square.

Address: 6065 Silver Drive, Burnaby

Instagram

Soft Peaks opened a Burnaby location in 2019, and now it’s time for Richmond to get a taste of its signature offerings. The Richmond outpost will be located at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet’s food hall, the Food Folk Eatery.

Address: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road, Richmond (in the Food Folk Eatery)

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loula’s Taverna (@loulastaverna)

A new Mediterranean restaurant is opening in Vancouver. Loula’s Taverna & Bar is slated to launch on Commercial Drive soon. The new concept is brought to us by a group of local restaurateurs: Petro and Yianni Kerasiotis (Nammos Estiatorio), Bill and Niko Kerasiotis and Marco Mirisklavos (Sopra Sotto), and John Pavlakis (Minerva’s).

Address: 1608 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PABLO Canada (@pablo_cheese_tart_canada)

More exciting food news for folks living in BC, it appears the province will be the next to get several locations of the uber-popular Japanese chain Pablo Cheese Tart, the company tells Dished Vancouver. The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes. It’s set to open not one but three locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond. Exact addresses are TBD.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Collective Goods (@collectivegoodsyvr)

A new neighbourhood bistro and grocer called Collective Goods is planning to open in Vancouver this summer. The concept’s executive chef, Sean Reeve (The Mackenzie Room, Say Mercy), is heading up the food program at the new destination. It will be opening at 3532 Commercial Street.

Address: 3532 Commercial Street, Vancouver

Instagram

We finally know what’s going into the space that Burgoo Kitsilano left behind when it closed last winter. Delara Restaurant is slated to open soon at the 2272 West 4th Avenue address. Bardia Ilbeiggi is behind this new concept, which will offer diners cuisine inspired by the cooking and hospitality of Iran, where he grew up, the chef tells Dished Vancouver.

Address: 2272 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bamboo World Kitchen (@bambooworldkitchen)

Bamboo World Kitchen is gearing up to open its flagship location in Vancouver. The new 2690 Granville Street eatery will be opening in the former location of a Starbucks in South Granville.

Address: 2690 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charcuterie Vancouver Inc. (@charcuterievancouver)

One of the city’s top makers for custom graze tables, boards and charcuterie boxes is opening a brick-and-mortar shop. Charcuterie Vancouver announced a storefront is officially in the works and it’s slated to open this summer. The purveyor revealed the shop will be located at 2766 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, which is just a hop, skip, and a jump from the beach (picnics to-go, anyone?).

Address: 2766 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ignite Pizzeria (@ignitepizzeria)

We’ve been waiting to see what would replace the Vancouver Starbucks that Ariana Grande made famous, and now a year-and-a-half after it shuttered, we finally know. The high-traffic 977 Mainland Street address will be Ignite Pizzeria’s newest branch, flagship location, and test kitchen. Ignite Pizzeria is a local maker that offers handcrafted, stone-fired pizza out of its Gastown and Main Street locations.

Address: 977 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Irish Heather (@theirishheather)

The Irish Heather announced it would be wrapping up operations at 210 Carrall Street after over two decades of business there. Now, the local legend is already revealing plans to reopen at a new address in town. Owner and operator Sean Heather confirmed to Dished Vancouver that the much-loved haunt would be opening at 246 East Georgia Street in Chinatown, right beside Phnom Penh.

Address: 246 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chancho | Tortilleria | Molino (@chanchotortilleria)

Granville Island is about to get a new dining destination: Alimentaria Mexicana is slated to open in the former Edible Canada space this June. The new concept is brought to us by Mexican-Canadian Chef Ernesto Gomez (Chancho Tortilleria, Nuba, Fayuca) and promises to offer patrons an authentic taste of Mexican via dine-in, takeout, and retail options once it opens its doors. Alimentaria will also boast an educational space, as this project aims to inform customers and support local and international artisans and suppliers.

Address: 1596 Johnston Street (Granville Island), Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SMC Communications Inc. (@smccomm)

Clearly, Kitchen Table Restaurants has been busy behind the scenes. The hospitality group just revealed plans for yet another exciting food and beverage concept in a popular Vancouver hotel, this time, the Fairmont Pacific Rim. Giovane Bacaro, a new Venetian-inspired wine bar, is set to open on the lobby level at the Coal Habour hotel this spring.

Address: Fairmont Pacific Rim – 1049 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Instagram

One of Vancouver’s favourite sweet spots is officially opening a new location, Dished Vancouver has learned. Mister Ice Cream Bar is gearing up to open its second Vancouver outpost in Kitsilano this summer. The popular liquid nitrogen churned ice cream parlour will be setting up shop at 1835 West 1st Avenue, the former location of a smoothie bar called Shift Shakes.

Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Brown’s (@marybrownsofficial)

Famous Canadian chicken chain Mary Brown’s is officially landing in Vancouver this summer. The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country. It’s known for offering up a menu of signature chicken made from whole, fresh, local Canada Grade A chicken alongside eats like taters and coleslaw.

Address: 6549 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram