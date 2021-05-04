Vancouver patios you should be visiting this season (MAP)
Please note: As recommended by BC’s health officials, indoor gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province are not recommended at this time. Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.
Alright, you know the drill Vancouver. Our local food and beverage establishments need us more than ever these next few weeks, and sitting on their patios is one of the best ways to do that if you’re comfortable.
So whether you need to throw on a raincoat, grab some fingerless gloves, or just have another beer to warm the cockles of your heart, grab your household or core bubble and head to one of these awesome outdoor spaces to safely enjoy our local purveyors.
Please note that some of these establishments have stand-up patios only or limited seating, some are heated, some are covered, some are temporary, some are even weather permitting, but one thing they all are is a guaranteed good time for patrons.
We’d still recommend checking out the socials of these places before heading down just to make sure the patios are up and running on a particular day you’d like to visit.
If you’re not keen on patio-ing it up, don’t forget to order takeout and delivery from these places or businesses that have no patio space to offer us, the support is greatly appreciated.
Here’s a running list of patios in and around Vancouver to dine on.
6 Degrees Eatery – 1590 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver
Absinthe Bistro – 952 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Alibi Room – 157 Alexander Street, Vancouver
Ancora (False Creek, Ambleside)
Andina Brewing Company – 1507 Powell Street, Vancouver
B House – 2270 Commercial Drive, Vancouver (heated)
B-Side Sandwiches (Say Mercy!) – 4298 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar – 2481 E Hastings St, Vancouver
Banter Room – 1039 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Beach Ave Bar and Grill – 1012 Beach Avenue #1, Vancouver
Beach House Restaurant – 150 25th Street, West Vancouver
Bel Café Kitsilano – 1780 W 3rd Avenue, Vancouver
Bellaggio Cafe (Hornby Street, Convention Centre)
Bin 4 Burger Lounge – 2996 Granville Street, Vancouver
Blue Hat Bistro at PICA – 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver (heated)
Blue Water Cafe – 1095 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar – 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Boxcar – 923 Main Street, Vancouver
Breakfast Table – 3014 Granville Street, Vancouver
BREWHALL – 97 E 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Bridges Restaurant – 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Brix and Mortar – 1138 Homer Street, Vancouver
Burgoo (Burrard, Main Street, 3rd Ave, 10th Ave, Lonsdale)
Café Portrait – 1120 Denman Street, Vancouver
Cafe Medina – 780 Richards Street, Vancouver
Caffé La Tana – 635 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
CAPO and The Spritz – 350 Davie Street, Vancouver
Cardero’s – 1583 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver (heated)
Cazba Restaurant – 1103 Davie Street, Vancouver
Coast – 1054 Alberni Street, Vancouver (heated)
Container Brewing – 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver
CRAFT (English Bay, False Creek)
Dachi – 2297 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Dalina – 687 Main Street, Vancouver
De Dutch Pannekoek House – 1055 Canada Pl #60, Vancouver
Đồ Chay Saigon Vegetarian – 1269 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Dockside Restaurant – 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Di Beppe Restaurant – 8 W Cordova Street, Vancouver
Earls – 1601 West Broadway, Vancouver
East Side Craft House – 1445 E 41st Avenue, Vancouver
East Van Brewing Company – 1675 Venables Street, Vancouver
El Camino’s – 3250 Main Street, Vancouver
El Guapo – 1009 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Electric Bicycle Brewing – 20 E 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Elisa – 1109 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
España Restaurant – 1118 Denman Street, Vancouver
Farina a Legna – 119 2nd Street E, North Vancouver
Faubourg (Hornby Street, 41st Avenue)
Giovane Café – 1049 W Cordova Street, Vancouver
Glitch Retro Arcade Bar – 2287 W Broadway, Vancouver
Glowbal Restaurant – 590 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Grounds for Coffee – 2088 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Guu Garden – M101-888 Nelson Street, Vancouver
H Tasting Lounge – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Havana Vancouver – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Hawksworth Restaurant – 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Homer St. Cafe and Bar – 898 Homer Street Vancouver
Honey Salt – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Honolulu Coffee (Nelson, 41st Avenue)
Hon’s Wonton House – 1661 E Broadway, Vancouver
Hook Seabar – 1210 Denman Street, Vancouver
Hoshi Japanese Cuisine – 1010 Beach Avenue #3, Vancouver
Italian Kitchen – 860 Burrard Street, Vancouver (heated)
Juke Fried Chicken/The Chickadee Room – 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver (heated)
Jules Bistro – 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver
Junction – 1138 Davie Street, Vancouver
Kafka’s Coffee/Lil Bird Sandwich Co. (Great Northern Way, Main Street)
Kinton Ramen – 6111 University Boulevard #102, Vancouver
Koerner’s Pub – 1758 West Mall, Vancouver
Kokomo – 2028 Vine Street, Vancouver
Kozak Ukraїnian Eatery – 5077 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
La Mezcaleria – 1622 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
La Piazza Dario – 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver
La Taqueria – (Yukon Street, North Vancouver)
La Terrazza – 1088 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Ladurée – 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver
Larry’s Market – 140-125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Las Margaritas – 1999 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Lift Bar Grill View – 333 Menchion Mews, Vancouver
Loafe Cafe – 6163 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Local (Gastown, Kitsilano)
L’Onore Pizza – 28 E Royal Avenue #110, New Westminster
Lucky Taco – 1685 Yew Street, Vancouver
Lunch Lady – 1046 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Luppolo Brewing Co. – 1123 Venables Street, Vancouver
Main Street Brewing – 261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Mary’s on Davie – 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver
MeeT (Gastown, Main, Yaletown)
Miku – 200 Granville Street #70, Vancouver
Minami – 1118 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Mon Pitou Bistro & Bakery – 1387 W 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Mythos Taverna – 132 3rd Street W, North Vancouver
Nelly’s Grill – 2061 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Nero Waffles – 1002 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Nightingale – 1017 W Hastings Street, Vancouver
Nuba Yaletown – 508 Davie Street, Vancouver
Nuba Cafe Mount Pleasant – 146 E 3rd Avenue, Vancouver
OEB Breakfast Co. – 1137 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver
Old Bird – 3950 Main Street, Vancouver
Ophelia – 165 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Parallel 49 Brewing Company – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Per se Social Corner – 891 Homer Street, Vancouver (heated)
Piva Modern Italian – 787 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Popina Canteen – 1691 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Pourhouse Restaurant – 162 Water Street, Vancouver
Powell Brewery – 1357 Powell Street, Vancouver
Provence Marinaside – 1177 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver (heated)
R&B Ale & Pizza House – 1-54 E 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Relish The Pub – 888 Nelson Street, Vancouver
Scandilicious – 25 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Score on Davie – 1262 Davie Street, Vancouver
Seasons in the Park – W 33rd Avenue, Vancouver (heated)
Shaughnessy Restaurant – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver
Shin Ka Gyuu – 1428 W Broadway, Vancouver
Sing Sing – 2718 Main Street, Vancouver
Slim’s BBQ – 2301 Main Street, Vancouver
Sophie’s Cosmic Cafe – 2095 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Stablehouse Bistro – 1520 W 13th Avenue, Vancouver
Strange Fellows Brewing – 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Superflux Beer Company – 505 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Tacofino (Yaletown, Oasis: extended patios coming to Ocho, Gastown, and Kitsilano soon)
Tap & Barrel (Olympic Village, Convention Centre, Shipyards)
Tasty Indian Bistro – 1261 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Temper Chocolate and Pastry – 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
The Arbor Restaurant – 3941 Main Street, Vancouver
The Cascade Room – 2616 Main Street, Vancouver
The Flying Pig (Yaletown, Gastown, Olympic Village)
The GPO Bar + Kitchen – 136 W Cordova Street, Vancouver
The Greek By Anatoli – 1043 Mainland Street, Vancouver (heated)
The Keefer Yard – 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver
The Lobster Man – 1807 Mast Tower Lane, Vancouver
The Loft Lounge – 1184 Denman Street #203, Vancouver
The Narrow Lounge – 1898 Main Street, Vancouver
The Park Pub – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver
The Ramen Butcher – 223 E Georgia Street, Vancouver
The Red Accordion – 1616 Alberni Street, Vancouver
The Regal Beagle – 2283 W Broadway, Vancouver
The Roof at Black + Blue – 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver (heated)
The Sandbar – 1535 Johnston Street, Creekhouse #102, Vancouver (heated)
The Vancouver Fish Company – 1517 Anderson Street, Vancouver
The Victor – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Thierry (Alberni, Mount Pleasant)
Tocador – 2610 Main Street, Vancouver
Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods (Olympic Village, Kitsilano, West Broadway, West Pender, Robson, Victoria and Park Royal)
Trattoria (Kitsilano, Park Royal, Burnaby)
TurF Kitsilano – 2041 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Twisted Fork – 213 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Ugly Dumpling – 1590 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Uncle Abe’s – 3032 Main Street, Vancouver
Via Tevere Pizzeria – 1190 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (heated)
Vij’s – 3106 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Vonns – 1184 Denman Street #104, Vancouver
Water St. Café – 300 Water Street, Vancouver
West Oak – 1035 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Whiskey Six BBQ – 826 Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Yaggers Kitsilano – 2884 W Broadway, Vancouver
Yolks (W Broadway, East Hastings)
Yuwa Japanese Cuisine – 2775 W 16th Avenue, Vancouver (heated)
Zubu (Kerrisdale, 4th Ave, Park Royal)
Did we miss a patio? Let us know at [email protected] and we’ll update it when we can.