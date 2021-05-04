Please note: As recommended by BC’s health officials, indoor gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province are not recommended at this time. Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Alright, you know the drill Vancouver. Our local food and beverage establishments need us more than ever these next few weeks, and sitting on their patios is one of the best ways to do that if you’re comfortable.

So whether you need to throw on a raincoat, grab some fingerless gloves, or just have another beer to warm the cockles of your heart, grab your household or core bubble and head to one of these awesome outdoor spaces to safely enjoy our local purveyors.

Please note that some of these establishments have stand-up patios only or limited seating, some are heated, some are covered, some are temporary, some are even weather permitting, but one thing they all are is a guaranteed good time for patrons.

We’d still recommend checking out the socials of these places before heading down just to make sure the patios are up and running on a particular day you’d like to visit.

If you’re not keen on patio-ing it up, don’t forget to order takeout and delivery from these places or businesses that have no patio space to offer us, the support is greatly appreciated.

Here’s a running list of patios in and around Vancouver to dine on.

6 Degrees Eatery – 1590 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver

Absinthe Bistro – 952 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Alibi Room – 157 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Ancora (False Creek, Ambleside)

Andina Brewing Company – 1507 Powell Street, Vancouver

B House – 2270 Commercial Drive, Vancouver (heated)

B-Side Sandwiches (Say Mercy!) – 4298 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar – 2481 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Banter Room – 1039 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Beach Ave Bar and Grill – 1012 Beach Avenue #1, Vancouver

Beach House Restaurant – 150 25th Street, West Vancouver

Bel Café Kitsilano – 1780 W 3rd Avenue, Vancouver

Bellaggio Cafe (Hornby Street, Convention Centre)

Bin 4 Burger Lounge – 2996 Granville Street, Vancouver

Blue Hat Bistro at PICA – 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver (heated)

Blue Water Cafe – 1095 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar – 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Boxcar – 923 Main Street, Vancouver

Breakfast Table – 3014 Granville Street, Vancouver

BREWHALL – 97 E 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Bridges Restaurant – 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Brix and Mortar – 1138 Homer Street, Vancouver

Burgoo (Burrard, Main Street, 3rd Ave, 10th Ave, Lonsdale)

Café Portrait – 1120 Denman Street, Vancouver

Cafe Medina – 780 Richards Street, Vancouver

Caffé La Tana – 635 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

CAPO and The Spritz – 350 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cardero’s – 1583 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver (heated)

Cazba Restaurant – 1103 Davie Street, Vancouver

Coast – 1054 Alberni Street, Vancouver (heated)

Container Brewing – 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

CRAFT (English Bay, False Creek)

Dachi – 2297 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Dalina – 687 Main Street, Vancouver

De Dutch Pannekoek House – 1055 Canada Pl #60, Vancouver

Đồ Chay Saigon Vegetarian – 1269 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Dockside Restaurant – 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Di Beppe Restaurant – 8 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Earls – 1601 West Broadway, Vancouver

East Side Craft House – 1445 E 41st Avenue, Vancouver

East Van Brewing Company – 1675 Venables Street, Vancouver

El Camino’s – 3250 Main Street, Vancouver

El Guapo – 1009 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Electric Bicycle Brewing – 20 E 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Elisa – 1109 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

España Restaurant – 1118 Denman Street, Vancouver

Farina a Legna – 119 2nd Street E, North Vancouver

Faubourg (Hornby Street, 41st Avenue)

Giovane Café – 1049 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Glitch Retro Arcade Bar – 2287 W Broadway, Vancouver

Glowbal Restaurant – 590 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Grounds for Coffee – 2088 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Guu Garden – M101-888 Nelson Street, Vancouver

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span></span>

H Tasting Lounge – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Havana Vancouver – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Hawksworth Restaurant – 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Homer St. Cafe and Bar – 898 Homer Street Vancouver

Honey Salt – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Honolulu Coffee (Nelson, 41st Avenue)

Hon’s Wonton House – 1661 E Broadway, Vancouver

Hook Seabar – 1210 Denman Street, Vancouver

Hoshi Japanese Cuisine – 1010 Beach Avenue #3, Vancouver

Italian Kitchen – 860 Burrard Street, Vancouver (heated)

Juke Fried Chicken/The Chickadee Room – 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver (heated)

Jules Bistro – 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver

Junction – 1138 Davie Street, Vancouver

Kafka’s Coffee/Lil Bird Sandwich Co. (Great Northern Way, Main Street)

Kinton Ramen – 6111 University Boulevard #102, Vancouver

Koerner’s Pub – 1758 West Mall, Vancouver

Kokomo – 2028 Vine Street, Vancouver

Kozak Ukraїnian Eatery – 5077 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

La Mezcaleria – 1622 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

La Piazza Dario – 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

La Taqueria – (Yukon Street, North Vancouver)

La Terrazza – 1088 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Ladurée – 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver

Larry’s Market – 140-125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Las Margaritas – 1999 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Lift Bar Grill View – 333 Menchion Mews, Vancouver

Loafe Cafe – 6163 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Local (Gastown, Kitsilano)

L’Onore Pizza – 28 E Royal Avenue #110, New Westminster

Lucky Taco – 1685 Yew Street, Vancouver

Lunch Lady – 1046 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Luppolo Brewing Co. – 1123 Venables Street, Vancouver

Main Street Brewing – 261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Mary’s on Davie – 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver

MeeT (Gastown, Main, Yaletown)

Miku – 200 Granville Street #70, Vancouver

Minami – 1118 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Mon Pitou Bistro & Bakery – 1387 W 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Mythos Taverna – 132 3rd Street W, North Vancouver

Nelly’s Grill – 2061 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Nero Waffles – 1002 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Nightingale – 1017 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Nuba Yaletown – 508 Davie Street, Vancouver

Nuba Cafe Mount Pleasant – 146 E 3rd Avenue, Vancouver

OEB Breakfast Co. – 1137 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver

Old Bird – 3950 Main Street, Vancouver

Ophelia – 165 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Parallel 49 Brewing Company – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Per se Social Corner – 891 Homer Street, Vancouver (heated)

Piva Modern Italian – 787 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Popina Canteen – 1691 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Pourhouse Restaurant – 162 Water Street, Vancouver

Powell Brewery – 1357 Powell Street, Vancouver

Provence Marinaside – 1177 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver (heated)

R&B Ale & Pizza House – 1-54 E 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Relish The Pub – 888 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Scandilicious – 25 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Score on Davie – 1262 Davie Street, Vancouver

Seasons in the Park – W 33rd Avenue, Vancouver (heated)

Shaughnessy Restaurant – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Shin Ka Gyuu – 1428 W Broadway, Vancouver

Sing Sing – 2718 Main Street, Vancouver

Slim’s BBQ – 2301 Main Street, Vancouver

Sophie’s Cosmic Cafe – 2095 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Stablehouse Bistro – 1520 W 13th Avenue, Vancouver

Strange Fellows Brewing – 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Superflux Beer Company – 505 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Tacofino (Yaletown, Oasis: extended patios coming to Ocho, Gastown, and Kitsilano soon)

Tap & Barrel (Olympic Village, Convention Centre, Shipyards)

Tasty Indian Bistro – 1261 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Temper Chocolate and Pastry – 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

The Arbor Restaurant – 3941 Main Street, Vancouver

The Cascade Room – 2616 Main Street, Vancouver

The Flying Pig (Yaletown, Gastown, Olympic Village)

The GPO Bar + Kitchen – 136 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

The Greek By Anatoli – 1043 Mainland Street, Vancouver (heated)

The Keefer Yard – 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver

The Lobster Man – 1807 Mast Tower Lane, Vancouver

The Loft Lounge – 1184 Denman Street #203, Vancouver

The Narrow Lounge – 1898 Main Street, Vancouver

The Park Pub – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

The Ramen Butcher – 223 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

The Red Accordion – 1616 Alberni Street, Vancouver

The Regal Beagle – 2283 W Broadway, Vancouver

The Roof at Black + Blue – 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver (heated)

The Sandbar – 1535 Johnston Street, Creekhouse #102, Vancouver (heated)

The Vancouver Fish Company – 1517 Anderson Street, Vancouver

The Victor – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Thierry (Alberni, Mount Pleasant)

Tocador – 2610 Main Street, Vancouver

Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods (Olympic Village, Kitsilano, West Broadway, West Pender, Robson, Victoria and Park Royal)

Trattoria (Kitsilano, Park Royal, Burnaby)

TurF Kitsilano – 2041 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Twisted Fork – 213 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Ugly Dumpling – 1590 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Uncle Abe’s – 3032 Main Street, Vancouver

Via Tevere Pizzeria – 1190 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (heated)

Vij’s – 3106 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Vonns – 1184 Denman Street #104, Vancouver

Water St. Café – 300 Water Street, Vancouver

West Oak – 1035 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Whiskey Six BBQ – 826 Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Yaggers Kitsilano – 2884 W Broadway, Vancouver

Yolks (W Broadway, East Hastings)

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine – 2775 W 16th Avenue, Vancouver (heated)

Zubu (Kerrisdale, 4th Ave, Park Royal)

Did we miss a patio? Let us know at [email protected] and we’ll update it when we can.