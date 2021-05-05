Pigot's Burger Club is launching a pop-up in Vancouver today

A popular Calgary-founded smash burger pop-up has been making the rounds around Canada, and now, it’s finally Vancouver’s turn. Pigot’s Burger Club is launching today.

This concept was created by Chef Mike Pigot, who’s been slinging American-style cheeseburgers since he launched the pop-up in Calgary this past winter.

“The burger is a culmination of my travels to the US and my love for a classic American cheeseburger,” says Pigot.

“I played around with recipes for months, if not years, to get the right balance of flavours.”

Now, Pigot has teamed up with top culinary talent Chef Alex Chen to create an exclusive burger only available at the Vancouver pop-up.

In addition to that high-profile handheld, Pigot will have a small but mighty menu up for order.

Options will include a single, double, or triple American-style cheeseburger complete with brown sugar onions, Pigot’s super-secret sauce, American cheddar cheese, and a custom ground beef patty from Beretta Farms.

All that served between a soft and delicious potato roll? Sign us up.

When it comes to sides, burger lovers can expect beer-salt fries or Dirty Tots smothered in cheese sauce, brown sugar onions, and tomato and jalapeños.

You can enjoy the eats from Pigot’s Burger Club starting Wednesday, May 5, for takeout and delivery only.

Pickup orders can be made online and will be collected at a borrowed storefront on Beach Avenue in Vancouver’s West End.