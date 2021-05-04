La Bottega Di Mangia specialty grocery store to open in Yaletown soon
May 4 2021, 10:08 am
If there was one thing we all needed in our lives, it’s definitely a new pasta boutique — enter La Bottega Di Mangia.
This new spot will be Vancouver’s newest destination for Italian fine food and specialty groceries.
It’s slated to open soon at 1155 Pacific Boulevard in Yaletown, and it’s brought to us by the folks behind Italian restaurant Mangia Cucina & Bar (2211 Manitoba Street).
La Bottega will offer customers certified authentic, high-quality Italian products alongside handmade pasta and sauces, which are made in-house.
We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date for this spot. Stay tuned!
La Bottega Di Mangia
Address: 1155 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver