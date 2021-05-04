FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

La Bottega Di Mangia specialty grocery store to open in Yaletown soon

May 4 2021, 10:08 am
Popovphoto/Shutterstock

If there was one thing we all needed in our lives, it’s definitely a new pasta boutique — enter La Bottega Di Mangia.

This new spot will be Vancouver’s newest destination for Italian fine food and specialty groceries.

It’s slated to open soon at 1155 Pacific Boulevard in Yaletown, and it’s brought to us by the folks behind Italian restaurant Mangia Cucina & Bar (2211 Manitoba Street).

La Bottega will offer customers certified authentic, high-quality Italian products alongside handmade pasta and sauces, which are made in-house.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date for this spot. Stay tuned!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LA BOTTEGA DI MANGIA (@labottega604)

La Bottega Di Mangia

Address: 1155 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Instagram

