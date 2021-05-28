Soft Peaks Richmond: New ice cream shop location opening soon

One of Vancouver’s favourite sweet spots is gearing up to open a brand new location: Soft Peaks Richmond is coming soon.

The purveyor of picture-perfect treats first opened in Gastown back in 2014.

Folks have loved its Avalon milk soft serve ice cream and premium toppings like local, organic honeycomb and all-natural compotes and purées ever since.

Soft Peaks opened a Burnaby location in 2019, and now it’s time for Richmond to get a taste of its signature offerings.

The Richmond outpost will be located at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet’s food hall, the Food Folk Eatery.

Dished Vancouver is told this new location is aiming to open in June – we’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Soft Peaks — Richmond

Address: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road, Richmond (in the Food Folk Eatery)

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram