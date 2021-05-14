Country Roads BBQ has officially opened its doors in Gastown.

The new joint replaced longtime Vancouver eatery Peckinpah, which officially closed its doors in February.

Located at the prime address of 2 Water Street in historic Gastown, Country Roads boasts a fantastic patio and serves up a selection of barbeque meats and side dishes.

The concept offers eats like beef brisket, pulled pork, ribs, smoked salmon, and smoked wings alongside smoked meat sandwiches and salads.

This new outpost is open Tuesday to Sunday – be sure to stop by and get in on its patio, eats, and happy hour.

Country Roads BBQ

Address: 2 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-5411

Instagram