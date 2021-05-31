One of Vancouver’s most iconic rooftop patios is officially returning after some delays – Reflections: The Garden Terrace at Rosewood Hotel Georgia is set to open this week.

This elegant outdoor lounge, located in the inner courtyard of the hotel’s fourth floor, is known for its picture-perfect bar, light tapas-inspired dishes, and laid-back vibe.

It’s been a minute since we were able to enjoy this much-loved breezy space, so we’re very excited to announce it will be welcoming guests for the first time this season on June 3, 2021.

Guests can look forward to lounging in this urban oasis while enjoying a summer menu of cocktails and share plates for brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Reflections isn’t the only concept making a comeback on May 1; the Rosewood Hotel Georgia and all of its facilities will reopen on that date as well.

The hotel’s 1927 Lobby Lounge will also pick up operations, so you’ll have a few places to indulge in quality eats at the downtown Vancouver hotel during your next visit.

Keep an eye on the Rosewood Hotel Georgia’s website and social channels to book your spot once reservations open.

Reflections: The Garden Terrace

Address: Rosewood Hotel Georgia – 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-673-7043

Facebook | Instagram