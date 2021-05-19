We’ve got more extremely exciting news for foodies in Metro Vancouver.

It’s been less than two months since famous tempura chain Tendon Kohaku opened its first North American location in Vancouver. Now, a second outpost in Metro Vancouver is officially in the works.

Tendon Kohaku Burnaby will open at 6065 Silver Drive, just across the street from Earls and Cactus Club at Station Square.

The chain is known for its “fried to amber perfection” tempura bowls and sides like Nagoya-style chicken wings, Sashimi salad, and more.

Kohaku is a joint venture from two giant Japanese food corporations: Nadai Fujisoba (the largest soba chain in Japan) and the Kings Know Group.

Kohaku’s first location opened in Singapore, and it now operates several other outposts in Tokyo, Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The eatery is named after “amber,” like the gem, which is meant to represent the golden battered tempura — and they certainly deliver just that.

Kohaku also has two secret sauces that make its grub that much more delicious: a Kohaku Sauce and a house Spicy Sauce. Both sauces are made with over 15 ingredients and boiled for 10 hours before they are served.

This brand offers six different varieties of tempura rice bowls including Seafood, Veggie (also the option to make this vegan), and Sashimi, to name a few. All bowls come with a miso soup and pickled ginger, and the patron can choose between Japanese premium white rice or wholegrain.

There’s also the option to make any bowl spicy.

In addition to the bowls, this concept offers an array of smaller plates, cold beverages like milk teas, and desserts such as Matcha Soft Serve Ice Cream and Japanese Strawberry Cheesecake.

A rep from the much-loved concept confirmed the details of the new location to Dished Vancouver. This new location aims to open in November 2021.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. If you’re looking for some delicious excitement in the meantime, Popeyes Chicken will open its new Burnaby location next week.

Tendon Kohaku Burnaby

Address: 6065 Silver Drive, Burnaby

