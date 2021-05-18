A Taco Bell-inspired purveyor of late-night eats is officially gearing up to launch in Vancouver this week: Taco Ding Dong.

This is fantastic news for fans of the American-based chain, as Taco Ding Dong’s menu will be offering up eats that pay homage to the iconic franchise that is nowhere to be found in Vancouver.

Brought to us by the talented folks at the Narrow Group (Slim’s BBQ, The Narrow, Uncle Abe’s, Key Party), this ghost kitchen concept was originally dreamed up by close collaborator Todd Graham back in 2020, who diligently researched and developed it as a tribute menu.

Starting Wednesday, May 19 at 4:20 pm (yes, seriously), folks can order Taco Ding Dong’s drool-worthy riffs on Taco Bell classics like the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Rock’n Cheesy Tots, and the stacked seven-layer Cheesy Wrapped Blaster Burrito.

In addition to this, the new concept will offer Super, Mambo, and Rock’n combos, which feature the likes of Seven-Layer Blaster Burritos, Tots, and PBR beer.

These impressive spreads will go from $14 to $45, depending on the size you order. Individual items are priced $3 to $6, so affordability is the name of the game with this one.

Cheese, beef, chicken, and Beyond Meat are available as add-ons to many dishes for an additional $2 as well.

Once it launches, patrons can order this grub and accompanying beverages Monday through Sunday from 4:20 to 11:30 pm and have it delivered via Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats.

This comfort food and budget-friendly concept is arriving for an undetermined amount of time, so be sure to try these offerings while it’s still operating on a regular basis.

If you don’t want to stop at the food, check out this concept’s swag. From key chains to T-shirts to magnets – there’s a whole line of kitschy goodies to purchase from Taco Ding Dong if you feel inclined.

These products can be delivered to your door through third-party services as well.

Taco Ding Dong

Order | Instagram