New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve collected a list of all the new Vancouver and Metro Vancouver hot spots you should look into trying soon.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in, and around, our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try.

The two-storey eatery, complete with private event space and expansive outdoor seating on both levels, officially opened to the public in early August.

The newest tenant in the shopping centre’s food and beverage district, dubbed “The Courtyard,” will offer seating for over 500 people.

Address: The Courtyard — 19705 Fraser Highway #535, Langley

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Winds Beach House (@fourwindsbeachhouseandbrewery)

This concept’s new 8,600 sq ft flagship destination features a 2,600 sq ft brewery and a 6,000 sq ft restaurant, lounge, and retail shop.

There are seats for 132 inside and 80 more outside. There’s ample room to enjoy a variety of traditional lagers and modern ales along with a menu of West Coast-inspired eats.

Address: 6350 Market Avenue, Delta

Instagram

Earlier this year, one of Vancouver’s most celebrated chefs, Michel Jacob, shared he would be handing the reigns of Le Crocodile over to another notable culinary name, Rob Feenie.

After four decades, Jacob retired while Chef Feenie now cooks up the next chapter of the iconic Burrard Street restaurant.

Address: Suite 100 – 909 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Bak’d Cookies has been curing Metro Vancouver’s cookie cravings ever since it opened in 2020, but now the shop has reached a new milestone with the opening of its new brick-and-mortar location.

Dished was able to get in early, chat with co-owners/siblings Andy and Jessica Nguyen, and try some of these delectable 5 oz gourmet cookies. Spoiler warning: They’re incredible. Keep reading to learn all the deets on this new cookie destination.

Address: 285 Nelson’s Court, New Westminster

Instagram

Vancouver is home to a brand-new Korean fried chicken (KFC) joint, Sparky Chicken, and we’re here to tell you that it’s worth the hype.

From hefty portions of fried chicken to tasty grilled chicken options and even triangle kimbap, there’s plenty to try at Sparky Chicken.

Address: 4292 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Slo Coffee. The new 1,400 sq ft neighbourhood coffee spot has officially launched at 4160 Fraser Street.

We tried some fantastic sips — a Mango Espresso Tonic and a Cortado, to be exact. However, we were told we must return for the spot’s soon-to-be signature sip, the Ice Pistachio Matcha Latte. Noted.

Address: 4160 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Owners have said goodbye to the longtime concept of Black Rice Izakaya, known for its sushi, noodle, and rice dishes, to welcome something new into the space: Ju Restaurant.

The 782 Cambie Street address is now home to this contemporary Asian eatery. Ju tells Dished its cuisine is made using French cooking techniques and that it coins its service as a “fine bistro.”

Address: 782 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-529-8999

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’OTUS Cake Boutique (@lotuscakeboutique)

Specialty dessert shop L’otus Cake Boutique has opened a new cafe concept: L’otus Coffee.

Located at 7951 Alderbridge Way Unit 140, Richmond, you’ll find plenty of the same sweets that its Burnaby location offers, like its much-loved Specialty Mille Crepe Cake. However, this spot also offers some more beverage options.

Address: 7951 Alderbridge Way Unit 140, Richmond

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perfecto Cafe (@perfectocafe.ca)

After Dished reported Perfecto Cafe was opening a second location last year, the cafe located at 1502 Robson Street has officially opened its doors.

“Our new location located on Robson Street and Nicola Street is now officially open,” shared the cafe on Instagram. “Stop by and let us know what you think of the new space.”

Address: 1502 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bread Culture Artisan Bakery (@breadculture.ca)

Bread Culture, a popular artisan bakery in Calgary, closed its doors in September 2022 because the owners were “extremely exhausted” and were pushing themselves to meet customers’ demands, often working more than 100 hours per week.

Now, the concept has opened in Vancouver at 5525 Dunbar Street.

Address: 5525 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 호랑이식당 (@horangeebayside)

A popular Toronto-based Korean bistro, Horangee Sikdang, has softly opened its doors in Vancouver.

The Toronto concept brands itself as a “new wave Korean bistro” and serves a variety of Korean dishes.

Address: 1184 Denman Street #203, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gourmet Donuts And Coffee (@gourmetdonutsandcoffee)

As its name suggests, this shop offers an array of different donuts.

Think classic flavours like chocolate and vanilla dips, dutchies, sour cream glaze, cinnamon sugar twists, and plenty more. These donuts are all made fresh daily.

Address: 15235 Fraser Highway #101, Surrey

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Barra Gitano is the latest restaurant to open in Vancouver serving up delicious Mexican and Spanish-inspired bites and tasty sips (and don’t worry, there’s a patio, too).

Located at 1202 Davie Street, the former location of Mary’s on Davie, this new spot is the perfect summer hang.

Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 404 Coffee (@404coffee.official)

404 Coffee is a brand-new grab-and-go coffee spot in the city that is serving up tasty Asian-inspired coffee and desserts.

Examples include its Nutty Cream Latte, Korean Style Einspanner Latte, and Super Wake Ice Coffee.

Address: 433 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DehlsGourmet 🇨🇦 (@dehlsgourmet)

Dehl’s Gourmet has just opened its first brick-and-mortar location in New Westminster.

Located at 906 Quayside Drive, the new spot boasts many tasty items. You can expect to find items like banku and okra soup, jollof rice, grilled tilapia, and kelewele (spicy fried plantains).

Address: 906 Quayside Drive, New Westminster

Instagram

The concept has dozens of restaurants in the US and a handful in Western Canada, including downtown Vancouver on Robson Street.

Jinya’s new W Broadway location is Vancouver’s second. It officially opened on August 1.

Address: 1518 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stega Eatery (@stegaeatery)

Stega Eatery has officially its second location in Vancouver’s Olympic Village.

Located at 1778 Columbia Street, the spot is best known for its casual breakfast and brunch fare. Think tasty quiches, savoury waffles, pizza-style bagels, and soups. It also has a large selection of hot and iced teas available.

Address: 1778 Columbia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Located at 108 W Hastings Street in Vancouver, Santo Taco has opened in the former location of Noodlebox.

The new location spans about 3,000 sq ft and can accommodate 80 guests indoors.

Address: 108 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

BC-based burger chain Triple O’s has just opened a new location at YVR Airport, where it will serve its award-winning burgers, signature fresh-cut fries, and milkshakes.

You’ll be able to grab these tasty burgers by gate B14 from 5 am to 11 pm daily for dine-in and take-out.

Address: 3211 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond — by gate B14

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cowdog (@cowdog.coffee)

CowDog Coffee has been drawing in lines of people while it’s been operating out of Dear Gus on weekends.

Now, we’re happy to report that the viral coffee and matcha shop has opened its first permanent space.

Address: 3720 Oak Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushi umi (@sushiumi_)

On its website, Sushi Umi says it offers “a variety of authentic Japanese dishes such as sashimi, special rolls, entrees, and much more.”

Some of these special rolls include its “Cheeto Roll,” a spicy tuna roll topped with yam flakes, spicy mayo, and barbecue sauce.

Address: 3121 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Itilia Kitchen & Bar (@itiliakitchen)

At the start of June, Dished reported that a new Italian restaurant called Itilia Kitchen would be opening in the former Paddlewheeler Pub space. Now the new restaurant has officially opened its doors.

On its website, Itilia Kitchen says it’s “Craftings Italy’s best in Canada.”

Address: 810 Quayside Drive #126, New Westminster

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milk + Honey (@milkandhoneysolutions)

Milk + Honey is a new cafe that opened in Richmond on July 2. The space is 3,200 sq ft and divided into two sections called Father’s House and Mother’s Kitchen.

On the menu, you’ll find all your cafe classics, as well as some unique additions. For example, Milk + Honey serves ice wine-flavoured cold brew.

Address: 4160 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bandra Cafe (@bandra.cafe)

Bandra Cafe opened its first location in Surrey back in 2022. Now, the Bombay-inspired restaurant has brought its tasty eats to White Rock.

Located at 15519 Marine Drive, the spot serves the same tasty brews and bites as its original location. Plus, it has a great patio right by the beach.

Address: 15519 Marine Drive, White Rock

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUME DINING (@yume.dining)

This new spot is located at 410 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver, which is just a few minutes walk away from Stega Eatery’s new location.

Address: 410 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Gelateria (@bellagelateria)

The gelato shop is known for its inventive flavours, like black sesame and white rabbit, and often has rotating monthly flavours. The number one best-seller, though, is Akbar Mashti, a traditional Persian ice cream flavour made with rosewater, pistachio, and saffron.

Address: 625 Howe Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva’s Original Chimneys (@ogchimneys)

Eva’s Original Chimney claims to be “Canada’s original home of the Chimney Cone,” and it has just opened its first-ever BC location.

Chimney Cones are freshly baked pastries named after their hollow, cylindrical shape, with a crunchy outside and a soft inside, filled with ice cream. If you’re not an ice cream person, don’t worry — you can buy these chimney cakes as is.

Address: 14961 Marine Drive, White Rock

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bon Ton Pastry & Confectionery (@bontonpastry)

n April 2023, Dished shared the news that Bon Ton Pastry & Confectionery, which has been serving Vancouver in one location or another since 1926, would be ending operations at its long-time Kitsilano location. The bakery announced a month later that it would be moving to 2515 Alma Street, just off of West Broadway. Then, the wait began.

Now, nearly 15 months later, the bakery has opened the doors to its new location.

Address: 2515 Alma Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U R E N (@surenrestaurant)

Suren Persian Cuisine has now opened in Kitsilano at 3293 W 4th Avenue, the former location of Castaway Bar and Kitchen.

The spot currently has a location at 4624 Hasting Street, Burnaby, and serves a variety of Persian favourites. The menu includes starters like eggplant dip and chicken wings and specials like barberry rice with chicken, lentils with rice and lamb, and fava bean rice with lamb shank.

Address: 3293 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEVILLE COFFEE (@devillecoffee)

The Alberta-based coffee shop Deville Coffee has been steadily expanding across Vancouver, and it has now opened its fourth spot, this time at The Post.

“We are so grateful to be part of this community and to open our new location in one of Vancouver’s iconic buildings,” shared the cafe on Instagram.

Address: 366 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Located at 1612 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver, the new Vietnamese spot has opened in the former location of That’s It Cafe.

“We bring the vibrant flavours of Vietnamese cuisine to your table,” shared the restaurant on its website.

Address: 1612 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annabelle’s (@annabellechoistudio)

Annabelle’s is a new cafe, patisserie, and gelato spot now open in Chinatown this summer.

On the menu, you can find an assortment of house-made pastries alongside some tasty gelato as well.

Address: 620 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Instagram | Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by % ΔRΔBICΔ Canada (@arabica.ca)

Located in Oakridge Park Gallery (1067 W Cordova Street), this new spot for curated caffeinated sips is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm.

This is the first Vancouver presence for the brand. % Arabica opened its first BC location in Whistler in June after some significant delays.

Address: Oakridge Park Gallery — 1067 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Canadian fried chicken chain Mary Brown’s Chicken has opened a new location here in Vancouver.

Located at 1653 E Broadway, the shop opened on August 19.

Address: 1653 E Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nero Waffles (@nerowafflebar)

Nero Waffles is best known for its tasty waffles topped with all sorts of your favourite sweet and savoury foods. Its two other locations offer a wide range of regular and mini-sized waffles.

Nero shared on Instagram that it has upped its coffee game at this location with support from Agro Roasters and also teased waffle breakfast sandwiches.

Address: 2861 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Limegeecanada (@limegeecanada)

The spot boasts the title of the first-ever hand-punched lime tea store to open in the city.

On its menu, you’ll find drinks like Thai Lime Tea, Fruit Oolong Tea, Mango Slush, Geegee Roasted Milk Tea, and so much more.

Address: 589 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram

This new eatery can be found inside Richmond Centre (across from Uniqlo) open and operating as of August 23.

Richmond’s launch will mark the hand roll destination’s third location in Metro Vancouver, with other locations in Burnaby and Vancouver.

Address: 6551 No. 3 Road #1450, Richmond

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by East Van Roasters (@eastvanroasters)

We love cafes here at Dished, which is why we’re so excited to report that East Van Roasters has opened up a new location.

Located at 16 W Hastings Street, Vancouver, the new spot will serve up all your favourite coffee and chocolate treats.

Address: 16 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chai Coffee Company (@chaicoffeecocanada)

Chai Coffee Company is a new cafe that has opened in Surrey, just steps away from the Scott Road Skytrain Station.

While you can expect a selection of coffee and chai options, the cafe also serves a variety of other drinks, such as shakes, mango lassi, shikanji (an Indian-style lemon drink with spices), and more!

Address: 11088 126A Street, Surrey

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Fish With You, a restaurant that specializes in Chinese fish and sauerkraut dishes, has opened a new location in Metro Vancouver.

Located at 8391 Alexandra Road in Richmond, this is the chain’s second location in Canada, with its first located in Burnaby.

Address: 8391 Alexandra Road, Richmond

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SNACK PACK & ICE CREAM VANCOUVER (@snackpackvancouver)

Earlier this year, Dished reported that a new exotic snack show, Snack Pack, had opened its doors in Vancouver. Now, the shop has expanded, adding an ice cream portion to its store.

Snack Pack Ice Cream offers over 60 flavours, including gelato and gluten-free options. It opened at 2202 W 4th Avenue, taking over the former space of Leis de Buds.

Address: 2202 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Marco Ovies

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok