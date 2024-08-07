Heads up Metro Vancouver: a new spot for chai and coffee has just landed.

Chai Coffee Company is a new cafe that has opened in Surrey, just steps away from the Strawberry Hill Skytrain Station.

While you can expect a selection of coffee and chai options, the cafe also serves a variety of other drinks, such as shakes, mango lassi, shikanji (an Indian-style lemon drink with spices), and more!

It offers a range of food options, too, from standard pastries to more substantial bites like grilled paneer sandwiches and omelettes. It even serves maggi (Indian instant noodles topped with bhujiya) and kathi rolls (Indian rolls in a flaky parantha).

“With Chai Coffee Company, we want to create a space where people can experience the rich aromas and unique tastes of both chai and coffee in a cozy and welcoming environment, indulge in the comforting flavours of these beloved beverages and create their own memorable stories,” shared the cafe on its website.

“Over the years, our experiences with beverage culture in India, Australia, and now Canada convinced us that there was a need for specialty tea and coffee in Surrey that has the authenticity of taste and depth of flavour that we know and love.”

Will you be checking out this new coffee and chai spot? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 11088 126A Street, Surrey

