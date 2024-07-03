CowDog Coffee has been drawing in lines of people while it’s been operating out of Dear Gus on weekends. Now, we’re happy to report that the viral coffee and matcha shop is gearing up to open its first permanent space.

Co-owner Joe Lee posted the announcement video on July 2 on the CowDog Instagram.

“This may have been the worst business decision of our lives, or it could be the best,” said Lee. “This is our new cafe.”

“The reason I say it could have been the worst decision is that there have already been three cafes at this exact same spot, which is not really ideal. It’s a lot of turnover.”

Located at 3720 Oak Street, Vancouver, this spot has been the home of Aroom Cafe, Aiyoh Cafe, and Usagi Sweets.

However, Lee said, “I don’t know if we’re just being delusional or overly confident or just naive, but we feel pretty good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cowdog (@cowdog.coffee)

“We have a lot of love and support from our community from our pop-ups. Our product, our quality, our service, nobody markets like we market. Don’t get me wrong, it’s definitely a risk, but you know, what if it all works out?”

CowDog Coffee gained popularity for its delicious coffee and matcha beverages, as well as being a spot that does not accept tips and has no upcharge for oat milk.

The new location soft opens July 6 and 7 from 10 am to 4 pm. Be sure to check its Instagram for updates regarding its future hours.

Address: 3720 Oak Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok